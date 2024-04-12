Submit Release
Builders may challenge California’s development ‘impact fees,’ [U.S.] Supreme Court rules

The Supreme Court ruled Friday that developers and home builders in California may challenge the fees commonly imposed by cities and counties to pay for new roads, schools, sewers and other public improvements.

