To Benefit the Hope Florida Fund, First Lady Casey DeSantis Asks Floridians for Kid-Friendly Recipes

Submissions will be used to support Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced a new website to collect family-oriented, kid-friendly recipes for a project designed to benefit the Hope Florida Fund. She invites Floridians and parents from across the state to submit their favorite recipes.

“In the DeSantis family, we love cooking with the kids,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “I am asking Floridians to share their favorite kid-friendly recipes to be included in a project that will benefit the Hope Florida Fund. The Governor and I look forward to submissions from parents and cooks in the Sunshine State.”

Individuals interested in submitting a recipe can do so at www.Floridarecipes.com. Special consideration will be given to recipes that are specifically tailored for kids and incorporate the cuisine of a region in Florida. Submissions will be accepted through June 3, 2024.

Hope Florida

Floridians who are in need of support can connect with Hope Florida by visiting www.HopeFlorida.com or calling the Hope Line (850-300-HOPE).

Hope Florida is designed to help those in need connect with those in Florida who can help. For example, a single mother who is struggling to find affordable kid-care or needs help putting food on the table can call Hope Florida and submit her needs through a Hope Florida Navigator.

Through implementation at multiple state agencies, Hope Florida utilizes Hope Navigators to guide Floridians on an individualized path to prosperity and economic self-sufficiency by focusing on community collaboration between the private sector, faith-based communities, nonprofits, and government entities to break down traditional community silos, maximize support, and uncover new opportunities. Hope Navigators help individuals identify their unique and immediate needs, develop long-term goals, map out a strategic plan, and work to ensure all sectors of the community have a ‘seat at the table’ to be a key part of the solution.

