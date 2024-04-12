When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: April 12, 2024 FDA Publish Date: April 12, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Sesame & Wheat Company Name: Gracie’s Kitchens Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Gracie’s Kitchens of New Haven, CT, is recalling its 20-ounce packages of "King Kullen Broccoli Cutlets with Bread Crumbs and Parmesan" because they may contain undeclared sesame and wheat. People who have allergies to sesame and wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled "Broccoli Cutlets" were distributed only to King Kullen Grocery Stores located in Long Island, NY: Specific store locations include: Manhasset, Center Moriches, Bay Shore, Bridgehampton, Shirley, Garden City Park, Eastport, St. James, NY.

The product comes in a 20-ounce, oven safe tin package with a clear dome top marked with a UPC Code of” 0 8531610145 0” and with effected Sell By dates of: 4/14/24 – 4/21/24 on the top panel No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that a product containing sesame and wheat didn’t include the full ingredient breakdown on the ingredient panel.

Consumers who have purchased 20-ounce packages of "King Kullen Broccoli Cutlets with Bread Crumbs and Parmesan " are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 203-773-0795 Mon – Fri (9am-3pm EST) or info@gracieskitchens.com.

211 Food Terminal Plaza New Haven, CT 06511 203-73-0795

211 Food Terminal Plaza New Haven, CT 06511 203-773-0795