14. - 16. April 2024: Prime Minister Petr Fiala to visit the USA and meet with President Joe Biden

CZECH REPUBLIC, April 12 - On Sunday, 14 April 2024, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala will fly to the United States of America for a two-day working trip. He accepted the invitation of the US President to visit the White House and meet his compatriots. In addition, Prime Minister Fiala will give a speech at the Hudson Institute and visit the United States Congress.

On Monday, 15 April, the Prime Minister will meet with the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden. Together, they will discuss security cooperation, which is symbolic in this year, when the Czech Republic marks the 25th anniversary of its accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation. The meeting will also aim to strengthen the Czech-American partnership. The two leaders will also discuss further support for Ukraine. Czech Prime Minister Fiala also wants to talk with US President Biden about mutual economic relations. The development of nuclear energy will also be an important topic. After his visit to the White House, Prime Minister Fiala will meet with compatriots who have been living and working in the USA for a long time.

On his second day in the USA, Prime Minister Fiala will visit and speak at the Hudson Institute. This think tank focuses mainly on national security and foreign policy issues. He will then travel to the United States Congress, where he will meet with Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson and Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul and other members of Congress. In Washington, Petr Fiala will also honour the memory of Václav Havel and Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk.

Date

14–16 April 2024

Location

Washington, USA

Agenda

Sunday 14 April 2024

Meeting of journalists at Kbely Airport by 12.00

13.45 – Prime Minister's comments to the media

Place: airport Prague-Kbely, Mladoboleslavská 300

Accreditation (in the format of name, editorial office, function and ID Card number) is required for the press briefing before departure to the USA at Prague Kbely Airport at akreditace@vlada.gov.cz by Saturday 13 April 2024 at 12.00.

Media contact at the airport: Lucie Ješátková, Government Spokesperson, +420 733 700 098

Monday 15 April 2024 (-6 hours compared to the Czech Republic)

15.00 – meeting of the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic and the President of the USA in the Oval Office

subsequently – bilateral meeting of the Czech and US delegations

subsequently – comments to the Czech media after the White House visit

17.00 – beginning of the meeting with Czech compatriots in the USA

Tuesday 16 April 2024 (-6 hours compared to the Czech Republic)

12.10 – speech by the Prime Minister at the Hudson Institute

13.40 – meeting of the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic in the Congress of the United States of America

15.35 – stop at the bust of Václav Havel

18.00 – ceremony at the statue of Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk

subsequently – media commentary

