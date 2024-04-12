Bree: A Thrilling Sci-Fi Saga of Galactic Resilience and Hope
Join Author Randolph Howell on an Epic Journey Through the Cosmos and BeyondLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to immerse in the cosmos and into the heart-pounding adventures of "Bree" - a science fiction saga that promises to transport readers to the furthest reaches of the universe and beyond.
Author Randolph Howell takes audiences on a journey to the isolated planet of Bree. Amidst centuries of war and chaos engulfing the galaxy, Bree stands as a beacon of hope and resilience, a lone bastion against the relentless forces of conquest.
Randolph Howell is a lifelong science fiction enthusiast and fan of classics like Star Trek and Star Wars, and draws inspiration from his passion for the genre to craft "Bree." Hailing from Georgia, Howell has been honing his storytelling skills since college.
“Bree” offers readers a captivating glimpse into a future where humanity's survival hangs in the balance. Find out if Bree will succumb to the overwhelming might of its adversaries, or will it rise to become the epicenter of a galaxy-wide revolution that everyone is waiting for.
Be sure not to miss out on this must-read adventure. Available now on Amazon and at leading bookstores and online retailers, this book is also included in the selection for the upcoming LA TIMES Festival of Books on April 20th and 21st, 2024, at the University of Southern California campus. Visit booth #25 at the Cardinal Zone in the Olympus Story House to find this captivating book and others!
Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client’s projects to their best potential.
Marketing Team
Olympus Story House
+18188090723 ext.
email us here