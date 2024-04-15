Online Publishing Pioneer, Lulu.com, Launches Tilt Publishing, An Imprint for Content Entrepreneurs
With a focus on innovation, quality, and creator empowerment, we're redefining the standards for indie publishing.”DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the heels of acquiring The Tilt, a media brand focused on full-time content creators, Lulu.com has launched a new book publishing imprint specifically designed for that audience. Tilt Publishing will provide newsletter creators, podcasters, YouTubers, and other content entrepreneurs a bespoke service to publish their print books, eBooks, and audiobooks while helping them leverage those books as drivers of growth. Tilt Publishing's unique differentiator is empowering authors with the tools to take advantage of direct sales, which will future-proof their brand against algorithms and platform dependency. Publishing a book positions the author to be the expert in their niche, so naturally they should be able to connect directly with their target audience.
— Matt Briel
VP of Marketing, Matt Briel, explains “A “direct-to-reader” sales strategy benefits the content entrepreneur’s business immensely, as it enables them to custom tailor the buyer experience and collect valuable data along the way. Neither of which is possible when selling books through traditional online retailers and physical stores. This data is critical to building and sustaining their audience and brand, while removing their dependence on third party platforms. Our goal is to do all the little things necessary to publish their book so they can spend more time on building their business. With a focus on innovation, quality, and creator empowerment, we're redefining the standards for indie publishing.”
The 2024 Tilt Publishing catalog already includes releases from notable creators in the content marketing arena, including Annie Schiffman, Austin L. Church, and Katie Brinkley. The “Godfather of Content Marketing”, Founder of the Content Entrepreneur Expo, and best-selling author, Joe Pulizzi, adds to the Tilt catalog with his newest release, The Content Entrepreneur, a collaborative work including 33 of the leading content experts on the planet. In line with Tilt Publishing’s purpose, each of these authors is selling direct to reap the benefit of owning the customer journey.
Visit here for more information on Tilt Publishing and the submission policy.
