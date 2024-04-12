Unearthing Texas Roots: Stewart Skloss and a Legacy of Pioneering Innovation

FREDERICKSBURG, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stewart Skloss advances a centuries-old legacy in global property development and oversight, supported by the expansive resources of Newmark, a leading commercial real estate conglomerate. With over 170 offices worldwide and more than 7,400 industry professionals, Newmark (www.nmrk.com) provides a robust foundation for Skloss’s continued contributions to the sector.

Upon his appointment as Managing Director – Global Brokerage at Newmark, Stewart Skloss was unaware that he was stepping into a role that would connect him to his family’s extensive 300-year heritage in Texas real estate, community engagement, and commerce.

His ancestry features significant figures in the development of San Antonio and Central Texas, such as Juan Curbelo and John William Smith. This historical connection has profoundly influenced his career, leading him to realize that his entry into the real estate sector was not merely coincidental but a continuation of his family's legacy.

Skloss’s 9th Great-Grandfather, Juan Curbelo, born circa 1680, embarked on a voyage with fifteen other families from the Canary Islands in 1731 under the edict of the King of Spain. After a year-long sea journey, they arrived near Vera Cruz, Mexico, and proceeded northward to Central Texas. Curbelo emerged as a visionary community leader, playing a crucial role in establishing San Fernando de Bexar, known today as San Antonio.

“Understanding that I am 12th generation Texan, I wanted to dig into my ancestry. I was thrilled to uncover my connection to the Canary Islanders – the families who changed the trajectory for Texas under the Spanish,” Skloss explains, “I continued further research and came across our ties to John Smith who served in the Siege of the Alamo and continued on as a civic leader.”

John William Smith, Stewart's 4th great-grandfather, born on November 4th, 1792, was a luminary figure in Texas history. His role was pivotal in Texas's struggle for independence and later served as a significant community leader. As the first Mayor of San Antonio, and later as a Senator for the Republic of Texas, Smith's legacy endured through his contributions to the development of Main Plaza, transforming it into a bustling center of commerce and governance for Central Texas.

The legacies and accomplishments of Juan Curbelo and John Smith are evident in modern day San Antonio. A testament to his family’s roots in the area, Skloss’ daughter was baptized at a church founded by Juan Curbelo known at its conception as Nuestra Señora de la Candelaria y Guadalupe and now referred to as the San Fernando Cathedral. According to Skloss, the deeper he dug into his ancestry, the more his role in the community became clear.

Stewart's father, Lawrence Vincent Skloss, a Korean War Veteran and newspaper executive, continues to reside and work near Main Plaza in San Antonio. Stewart himself, deeply influenced by his family's legacy, has seamlessly integrated his passion for real estate with his ancestral heritage.

The path from past to present within the Skloss family showcases a profound evolution of interests and pursuits, shaped by a strong heritage of duty and resilience. As Stewart Skloss transitioned from his formative years under the influence of his father and ancestors, his own narrative began to take shape, distinct yet deeply connected to his roots. This journey led him from the familiar streets of San Antonio to the bustling educational and professional arenas of Austin and beyond, charting a course that would eventually span continents. Stewart’s narrative reflects a blend of legacy and personal ambition, illustrating how familial influences and individual passions intertwine to forge a unique and impactful life direction.

Stewart Skloss reflects on his early life and career, “From as early as I can remember, I always gravitated towards a career in real estate. As I was studying at the University of Texas in Austin, I worked to acquire my real estate license and began my professional career locally early on. I was quickly drawn to Mexico and continued my education at the Universidad Autonoma in Guadalajara through a University of Texans international exchange program. I was enamored by the opportunities in international real estate and took on projects in Dubai, Azerbaijan, Eastern Europe, and South America. However, I am thrilled contribute to the ongoing legacy that begins with Juan Curbelo in Central Texas.”

Stewart Skloss pays homage to Frank Bennack, a legendary figure in San Antonio and Stewart's early mentor and godfather. Bennack's guidance not only shaped Stewart's career trajectory but also contributed significantly to Central Texas’ economic development. Drawing from Bennack’s principles and his own education, Stewart's journey has been characterized by assembling strategic teams and achieving milestones in startups and early-stage businesses.

Stewart Skloss’s integration into the Newmark family marks a significant milestone in his career direction. Newmark, a global real estate powerhouse, provides Stewart with an unparalleled platform to leverage his experience with industry leading teams and resources.

Skloss adds, “Newmark has set the benchmark for innovation in the real estate industry since their ineception in 1929. I am thrilled to be a part of an organization that continually strives for excellence, embraces new ideas, and has an expansive network of tools and resources to support their teams.”

Aligned with Newmark's vision, Stewart is committed to delivering innovative solutions to a diverse global clientele, thereby continuing his family's legacy of transformative contributions to the real estate landscape.

Reflecting on his journey, Stewart Skloss underscores the importance of familial legacies and the profound impact individuals can have on shaping communities and landscapes for future generations.

Stewart comments, "The highs and lows of this journey have inspired me to continually improve as a father, friend, and business partner. They remind me of the significant influence one person can have on shaping communities and landscapes for the generations to come."

Anchored in resilience and propelled by an unwavering quest for excellence, Stewart's looks to make a lasting impact on Texas real estate and beyond, paying tribute to his ancestors' legacy with each project he on which he embarks.