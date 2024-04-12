New Magazine for AI and Education to debut in June
Magazine will feature AI in K-12, Colleges and Workforce Training
The demand for unbiased, innovative AI information is simply astounding”DESTIN, FL, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new magazine and website platform will address AI’s role in K-12 education, colleges and workforce training. The platform, which will be published by a team of education and AI technology veterans, is scheduled to debut in early June.
“The demand for unbiased, innovative AI information is simply astounding,” said Sal Gerardo, the Senior Director of AI Innovation at Educate AI. “I don’t know of a school district, college or university, or corporate training department that isn’t actively pursuing innovative programs that can leverage and integrate AI to increase administration awareness and efficiency with new levels of student success and engagement.”
The number of companies serving the education market who now offer AI solutions numbers in the thousands, and that number is expected to increase to the tens of thousands in the next five years.
According to Kiran Kodithala, whose company N2N offers an AI solution for higher education called Lightleap, recently joined Educate AI’s board of Advisors and is a big supporter of AI’s potential. "Joining Educate AI's Board of Advisors marks a pivotal moment, not only in my career but in our collective journey towards redefining education through technology.
“Artificial Intelligence stands as this century's great equalizer,” said Kodithala, “Akin to the transformative impacts of the Industrial Revolution and the Internet. It possesses the profound potential to democratize knowledge, tailor learning experiences to individual needs, and bridge educational divides. As we harness AI, we are not merely adopting new technology; we are embracing a tool that promises to level the educational playing field, offering unprecedented access and opportunities to learners worldwide. It's a privilege to contribute to this transformative journey, shaping a future where education is a universal bridge to human potential."
Educate AI will publish the magazine six times per year, in addition to its newsletters and website. The magazine will be personality driven, featuring the people and stories behind the products, as well as the personalities in education who are working to incorporate AI into their many administrative and instructional systems. Max Shulman, Director of Online Services at Educate AI said, “The companies, districts and universities featured in the magazine are in the same position as our readers. They are also learning about AI and how to leverage its technology to create a better learning experience, a better world. It is very compelling stuff, and I can’t wait for our readers to dive in and enjoy the benefits that the magazine has to offer.”
Look for Educate AI to debut June 7th. Magazine subscriptions will be available at no charge for the first 500,000 people who sign up. Afterwards, subscriptions will be available for $199 per year, with all proceeds going to the Educate AI college fund to pay the tuition for students who want to study computer science and AI. To sign up for your free subscription, email your name and email address to: subscribe@edu-ai.org.
