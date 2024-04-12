MDC invites the public to a free fishing day in Tipton April 27

TIPTON, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to a free fishing day in the park at Tipton City Park Lake April 27 from 5-7 p.m.

MDC will provide all fishing poles, tackle, bait, and any needed instruction free of charge. Participants do not need a fishing permit for this event, and all ages are welcome. Registration is not required.

Tipton City Park Lake is located on City Park Street in Tipton. Questions about this event should be sent to Lance Lewis at lance.lewis@mdc.mo.gov.