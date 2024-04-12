The Supreme Court at Fargo South High School - The April 11, 2024 photos

As part of the visit to Fargo on April 11, 2024, the North Dakota Supreme Court traveled to Fargo South High School to visit with students and hear oral arguments in Brown v. State, case number 20230364. The supreme court conducts outreach to North Dakota schools and universities across the state 2-3 times per year as part of the 'Taking the Court to Schools' program. Taking the Court to Schools gives students an up close look at how the judicial branch works and a better understanding of how a case is decided.

Above, Justices met with students in AP English and AP Government classes at Fargo South prior to oral arguments. Standing left to right are Justice Douglas Bahr, Justice Daniel Crothers, Chief Justice Jon Jensen, Justice Lisa McEvers, and Justice Jerod Tufte.

Above, Chief Justice Jon Jensen, center, motions while answering a question from a student.

Attorney Beau Commings represented the appellee, the State of North Dakota, and Attorney Kiara Costa Kraus-Parr, seated at left, represented the appellant, Alvin Henry Brown, Jr. The attorneys were invited to participate in the student question and answer session, following oral arguments.

Above, after oral arguments have concluded, a student asks a question of the court.

Chief Justice Jon Jensen, center, answers a question from one of the students.