U. S. Navy Accepts Delivery of Future USS Richard M. McCool Jr.

San Antonio-class ships, including the future USS Richard M. McCool Jr., are foundational to enabling the USMC to conduct amphibious operations essential for national defense and global security. These vessels serve as the backbone of expeditionary warfare providing the capability to transport and deploy troops, equipment, and supplies in support of a wide range of missions, including combat operations, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and peacekeeping efforts. . LPDs can operate independently or as part of Amphibious Readiness Groups, Expeditionary Strike Groups, or joint task forces. These capabilities help the U.S. Navy to protect America's security abroad, promote regional stability and preserve future peace.

“This is an exciting milestone for LPD 29; culminating the tremendous efforts of Navy and industry to deliver new technologies and game changing capability as reflected in this platform.” said Amphibious Warfare Program (PMS 377) Manager Capt. Cedric McNeal. “It is deeply satisfying to see the team’s contribution in support of adding to the Navy’s force structure, in what ultimately will become a mission-ready, and mission-capable ship as we look to get more surface ship ‘players on the field.’”

Two Flight II LPDs are under construction at HII: future USS Harrisburg (LPD 30) and future USS Pittsburgh (LPD 31). The shipbuilder is also contracted to provide detail design and construction of the future USS Philadelphia (LPD 32) which is planned for start of construction later this year.

As one of the Defense Department's largest acquisition organizations, PEO Ships is responsible for executing the development and procurement of all destroyers, amphibious ships and craft, auxiliary ships, special mission ships, sealift ships and support ships.