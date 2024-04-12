Approvals commence issuing to farmers in agri-environment scheme ACRES Tranche 2

“The issue of approvals for Tranche 2 of ACRES will bring the total number in the Scheme to 55,000. This represents a 10% increase in the level of participation over what was originally envisaged, which is an immensely positive reflection of the level of farmer interest in agri-environmental and climate measures, and will, for example, mean that an additional area of approximately 100,000 hectares will be brought into meaningful environmental action. I was therefore delighted to have been able to accommodate all applicants.”