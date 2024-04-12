Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,154 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,055 in the last 365 days.

Approvals commence issuing to farmers in agri-environment scheme ACRES Tranche 2

“The issue of approvals for Tranche 2 of ACRES will bring the total number in the Scheme to 55,000. This represents a 10% increase in the level of participation over what was originally envisaged, which is an immensely positive reflection of the level of farmer interest in agri-environmental and climate measures, and will, for example, mean that an additional area of approximately 100,000 hectares will be brought into meaningful environmental action. I was therefore delighted to have been able to accommodate all applicants.”

You just read:

Approvals commence issuing to farmers in agri-environment scheme ACRES Tranche 2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more