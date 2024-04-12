Submit Release
Imee says ready for 'war': Ang laban sa gutom ang unahin, huwag yung laban sa mga kapitbahay

April 12, 2024

Senator Imee Marcos is ready and willing to go to war -- the war against hunger and skyrocketing prices of basic commodities.

In a TV interview Friday, April 12, 2024, the senator stressed every Filipino family's priority now is fighting inflation and being able to put food on the table for their loved ones.

"Ang hirap hirap ng ating buhay ngayon, pati bigas problematic. Yun na ang tutukan natin. Ang laban sa gutom ang unahin, huwag yung laban sa mga kapitbahay," Marcos said, responding to questions involving rising tensions between the Philippines and China in the West Philippine Sea.

The Philippines' overall inflation increased to 3.7 percent in March 2024 from 3.4 percent in February 2024, according to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Food inflation at the national level increased to 5.7 percent in March 2024 from 4.8 percent in February 2024, mainly caused by a slower year-on-year reduction in vegetables, plantains, and cooking bananas, among others.

Marcos, who chairs the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, however, stressed Filipinos are right to stand their ground against "bullying" in the disputed waters. She adds, advocating for a peaceful solution to the crisis does not mean giving up on our claims.

"Hindi ko sinasabi na kailanman i-a-atras natin ang ating karapatan at yung ating teritoryo... Ipagtanggol natin yang sinumpaan namin bilang opisyal, ipagtanggol ang buhay at kabuhayan ng bawat Pilipino.

"[Ang] ayoko talaga na kahit kailan, malagay sa alanganin, mapinsala ang sinumang Pilipino," Marcos explained.

She added, "Kung malalagay sa alanganin ang Pilipino sa Palawan, sa Batanes, saan man, sa Zambales -- lahat yan -- aba'y talagang aangal ako. Ipagtanggol natin ang bawat isa at iwasan ang gyera."

Marcos reiterated calls for a multilateral approach with all claimant states namely, the Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan, Brunei, Malaysia, Indonesia, and China to maintain peace in the region. Aside from constant dialogue, she proposed joint patrols by these states may be conducted in the disputed waters.

"Anything is better than war. Kailangan gawin natin ang lahat upang maibsan ang init diyan at maiwasan ang giyera."

