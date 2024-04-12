Financial Times Recognizes Legendary Supply Chain as 66th Fastest Growing Company in the Americas
With a 3-year growth rate of 720%, Legendary Supply Chain is dedicated to continuous growth and innovation.GOODLETTSVILLE, TN, USA, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legendary Supply Chain, a provider of supply chain management solutions on Salesforce, has been recognized by the Financial Times as one of the fastest growing companies in the Americas for 2024. The company has secured the 66th spot on the prestigious list, which is a testament to its commitment to innovation and growth in the supply chain industry.
The Financial Times list of fastest growing companies in the Americas is highly competitive and includes businesses from various sectors across North and South America. The ranking is based on the disclosed growth rate of companies' revenues between 2019 and 2022. Legendary Supply Chain's impressive growth rate of 720% has earned them a spot on the list, showcasing their strong performance and potential for continued growth.
"We are thrilled to be recognized by the Financial Times as one of the fastest growing companies in the Americas," said Rob Steele, CGO of Legendary Supply Chain. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the trust and support of our customers. We are constantly striving to innovate and provide the best supply chain solutions to our customers, and this recognition is a validation of our efforts."
With a focus on providing cutting-edge technology and concierge customer service, Legendary Supply Chain is dedicated to helping companies make business better. The company's growth has been driven by comprehensive, practical solutions that help companies adapt to the changing needs of the market and its commitment to delivering exceptional service to its clients. As they continue to expand their reach and offerings, Legendary Supply Chain is poised for even greater success in the years to come. Legendary Supply Chain is dedicated to a trajectory of growth, empowered by scalable and adaptable solutions.
For more information about Legendary Supply Chain and their innovative supply chain management solutions, please visit their website at www.legendarysupplychain.com.
