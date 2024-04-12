National Medal of Science, National Medal of Technology and Innovation laureates to be honored

The new class of laureates of the National Medal of Science and the National Medal of Technology and Innovation will be honored during the inaugural Laureate Celebration Weekend from April 12-14, a collaboration among the U.S. National Science Foundation, the National Science and Technology Medals Foundation (NSTMF) and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The National Medal of Science is the nation's highest scientific honor. Established by Congress in 1959 and administered by NSF, this presidential award recognizes outstanding contributions to knowledge in the physical, biological, mathematical, engineering and social and behavioral sciences. The National Medal of Technology and Innovation is the nation’s highest honor for technological achievement, awarded by the president for outstanding contributions to U.S. economic, environmental and social well-being.

The weekend will feature a series of events honoring the laureates, culminating in a gala on the evening of April 13 at the Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C. Guests at the gala will include the laureates and their families; senior leadership from NSF, USPTO and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy; and representatives from leading STEM industry companies, scientific and academic associations and higher education institutions.

NSF has funded, at some point in their careers, seven of the nine recipients of the National Medal of Science and six of the 12 recipients of the National Medal of Technology and Innovation.

After a hiatus since 2016, these prestigious awards return to highlight the groundbreaking work shaping the future of the nation.

Also participating in the celebration are 30 outstanding NSTMF inSTEM Scholars. These undergraduate students from underrepresented groups are pursuing science, technology, engineering and mathematics degrees at Howard University in Washington, D.C., and The University of Texas at Arlington.

Video presentations by the laureates were funded by NSF and USPTO.