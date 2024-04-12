MILESTONE: Nearly 5,000 Bonuses of $5,000 Awarded to New Law Enforcement Recruits

Including 400 Law Enforcement Officers Recruited from Illinois, California, and New York

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida has reached the milestone of nearly 5,000 bonuses awarded through the Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Program. This program encourages Floridians to join the profession and attracts out-of-state law enforcement officers to relocate to Florida. To date, 1,267 law enforcement recruits from 49 states and U.S. territories have relocated to Florida because of the program, including 400 recruits from anti-police jurisdictions like Illinois, California, and New York. Each of the nearly 5,000 law enforcement officers has received a $5,000 bonus after taxes, bringing the total amount awarded though the program to more than $32 million to date.

“Florida’s investments in law enforcement recruitment are investments in the safety of our communities,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Florida is a law-and-order state, and we will continue to pursue policies that attract the best law enforcement officers in the nation to serve and protect Floridians.”

“Under Governor Ron DeSantis’ leadership, nearly 5,000 people from across the nation have chosen to become a law enforcement officer in our great state,” said FloridaCommerce Secretary J. Alex Kelly. “I am proud that many have chosen Florida to pursue their careers because unlike in the rest of the country, in Florida we guarantee law enforcement professionals will be supported while they keep our communities and families safe.”

In addition to a $5,000 recruitment bonus, benefits of becoming a Florida law enforcement officer include financial stability, upward mobility, excellent health and retirement benefits, student loan forgiveness programs, home loan programs, adoption grants, and more.

For more information about the Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Payment Program, visit www.FloridaJobs.org/Recognition-and-Recruitment

