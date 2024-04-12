Carbon dioxide (CO2) monitors Market is expected to reach USD 1121 million by 2030: SNS Insider
Market Size & Report Scope:
The Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market Size was valued at USD 571.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1121 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period 2023-2030, According to the SNS Insider report.
Carbon dioxide (CO2) monitors are essential systems that detect the presence or concentration of CO2, a potentially dangerous gas. These monitors play a critical role in various sectors by ensuring accurate and rapid detection of carbon dioxide to prevent it from reaching toxic levels. The market for CO2 monitors is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of airborne disorders like asthma, stringent regulations across industries, escalating pollution levels, and strategic business activities such as mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.
Top Companies Featured in Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market Report:
• OSI Systems
• Criticare Systems
• Invivo
• Mindray North America
• Nonin Medical
• Radiometer Medical
• Thames Medical
• GE Healthcare
• Masimo
• Nihon Kohden Corporation
• Philips Healthcare
• Smiths Medical
Market Analysis:
The Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market is experiencing a steady growth rate due to several driving factors. The rising awareness about CO2 monitors has propelled market growth, especially as concerns about indoor air quality and health risks continue to increase. Poor air ventilation in both residential and commercial spaces has led to higher demand for CO2 monitors. Additionally, advancements in technology have led to the development of innovative CO2 monitoring systems that provide real-time data and alerts, further boosting market demand. Moreover, the use of CO2 gas in medical procedures and industrial applications has contributed to market expansion.
Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market Segmentation as Follows:
BY TYPE
• Transcutaneous carbon dioxide (tcpCO2) monitors
• End-tidal carbon dioxide (EtCO2) monitors
BY PRODUCT
• Pipeline carbon dioxide (CO2) monitors
• Wall-mounted carbon dioxide (CO2) monitors
By product, Wall-mounted carbon dioxide (CO2) monitors dominate the product segment, offering convenience and accurate monitoring capabilities for various settings.
BY APPLICATION
• Hospital use
• Breweries
• Underground car parks
• Scientific research
• Greenhouses
• Office buildings
• Others
By applications, the breweries segment holds a larger market share due to the critical need for CO2 monitoring in the brewing process to ensure product quality and safety.
Impact of Economic Downturn:
The economic downturn has impacted the CO2 monitors market by creating challenges in terms of funding for research and development, supply chain disruptions, and fluctuating demand from end-users. However, the market has shown resilience and adaptability, with companies focusing on innovation and cost-effective solutions to mitigate the effects of the downturn.
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War:
The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has led to supply chain disruptions and increased geopolitical tensions, affecting the global market for CO2 monitors. Uncertainties in raw material supply and market dynamics have prompted companies to reassess their strategies and enhance supply chain resilience.
Key Regional Developments:
North America dominates the market due to advanced technological infrastructure, stringent regulatory frameworks, increasing awareness about indoor air quality, and a growing focus on healthcare and environmental sustainability. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is poised for significant growth, driven by rapid urbanization, industrial development, government initiatives for air quality management, and increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure.
Key Takeaways for Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Monitors Market:
• Technological advancements and innovation are driving market growth.
• Rising concerns about indoor air quality and health risks are fueling demand.
• Strategic collaborations and partnerships are shaping the competitive landscape.
• Asia Pacific presents lucrative opportunities for market expansion.
Recent Developments:
In June 2022, GE Healthcare and Medtronic received FDA 510(k) clearance and CE Mark approval for integrating cutting-edge INVOSTM and MicrostreamTM technologies, enhancing patient monitoring capabilities.
In January 2021, UPL Ltd collaborated with Tele sense to launch flexible sensor technology, addressing CO2 monitoring challenges and increasing market penetration in the USA.
