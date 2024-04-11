Marine Fisheries Commission to meet by web conference on April 18

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet by web conference on April 18, beginning at 11 a.m. The meeting will be livestreamed on Webex.

The commission is scheduled to approve temporary rules for publication on the N.C. Office of Administrative Hearings website to implement mandatory harvest reporting requirements passed by the N.C. General Assembly in Session Law 2023-137, Section 6. No other issues are on the agenda.

With commission approval, the proposed temporary rules will go to public comment and hearing later this spring.

More information on this mandatory reporting requirement can be found on the Division of Marine Fisheries website at https://www.deq.nc.gov/mandatory-harvest-reporting.

The meeting agenda and Webex link are available on the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage. After the meeting, a recording will be posted online.

The Wildlife Resources Commission is scheduled to take similar action on its proposed temporary harvest reporting requirements rule at its April 18 business meeting to implement the requirements of this recent law.