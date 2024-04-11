Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,171 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,071 in the last 365 days.

Marine Fisheries Commission to meet by web conference on April 18

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet by web conference on April 18, beginning at 11 a.m. The meeting will be livestreamed on Webex.

WHO: N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission
WHAT: Meeting to Approve Publication of Temporary Mandatory Harvest Reporting Rules
WHEN: 11 a.m., April 18
WHERE: Meeting by Web Conference
Click Here for WebEx Link 

The commission is scheduled to approve temporary rules for publication on the N.C. Office of Administrative Hearings website to implement mandatory harvest reporting requirements passed by the N.C. General Assembly in Session Law 2023-137, Section 6. No other issues are on the agenda.

With commission approval, the proposed temporary rules will go to public comment and hearing later this spring.

More information on this mandatory reporting requirement can be found on the Division of Marine Fisheries website at https://www.deq.nc.gov/mandatory-harvest-reporting.

The meeting agenda and Webex link are available on the Marine Fisheries Commission Meetings webpage. After the meeting, a recording will be posted online.

The Wildlife Resources Commission is scheduled to take similar action on its proposed temporary harvest reporting requirements rule at its April 18 business meeting to implement the requirements of this recent law.

You just read:

Marine Fisheries Commission to meet by web conference on April 18

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more