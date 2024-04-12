Secretary Mayorkas Announces Extension and Redesignation of Ethiopia for Temporary Protected Status

Redesignation Allows Additional Eligible Ethiopian Nationals to Apply for TPS and Employment Authorization Documents

WASHINGTON – Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas today announced the extension and redesignation of Ethiopia for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 18 months, from June 13, 2024, to December 12, 2025, due to ongoing armed conflict and extraordinary and temporary conditions in Ethiopia that prevent individuals from safely returning. The corresponding Federal Register notice provides information about registering as a new first-time applicant or current beneficiary for TPS under Ethiopia’s extension and redesignation.

After consultation with interagency partners, Secretary Mayorkas determined that an 18-month extension and redesignation of TPS is warranted because conditions that support Ethiopia’s designation are ongoing. Ethiopia continues to face armed conflict and violence in multiple regions of the country. Human rights abuses are prevalent, and civilians are facing indiscriminate attacks. Droughts, floods, and disease outbreaks have put millions of lives at risk. These overlapping humanitarian crises have resulted in ongoing urgent humanitarian needs.

Accompanying this announcement is a Special Student Relief notice for F-1 nonimmigrant students whose country of citizenship is Ethiopia so that eligible students may request employment authorization, work an increased number of hours while school is in session, and reduce their course load while continuing to maintain F-1 status through the TPS designation period.

“Temporary Protected Status provides individuals already present in the United States with protection from removal when conditions in their home country prevent their safe return,” said Secretary Mayorkas. “That is the situation facing Ethiopians who arrived here on or before April 11 of this year. We are granting them protection through this temporary form of humanitarian relief that the law provides.”

The extension of TPS for Ethiopia allows approximately 2,300 current beneficiaries to retain TPS through December 12, 2025, if they re-register and continue to meet TPS eligibility requirements.

The redesignation of Ethiopia for TPS allows an estimated 12,800 additional Ethiopian nationals (or individuals having no nationality who last habitually resided in Ethiopia) to file initial applications to obtain TPS, if they are otherwise eligible and they established residence in the United States on or before April 11, 2024, and have continued to reside in the United States since then (“continuous residence”). Ethiopian nationals (and those without nationality who last habitually resided in Ethiopia) who arrive in the United States after April 11, 2024 are not eligible for TPS.

Re-registration is limited to individuals who previously registered for and were granted TPS under Ethiopia’s initial designation. Current beneficiaries under TPS for Ethiopia must re-register in a timely manner during the 60-day re-registration period from April 15, 2024, through June 14, 2024, to ensure they keep their TPS and employment authorization.

DHS recognizes that not all re-registrants may receive a new Employment Authorization Document (EAD) before their current EAD expires and is automatically extending through June 12, 2025, the validity of EADs previously issued under Ethiopia’s initial TPS designation.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will continue to process pending applications filed under previous TPS designation for Ethiopia. Individuals with a pending Form I-821, Application for Temporary Protected Status, or a related Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization, as of April 15, 2024 do not need to file either application again. If USCIS approves a pending Form I-821 or Form I-765 filed under the previous designation of TPS for Ethiopia, USCIS will grant the individual TPS through December 12, 2025, and issue an EAD valid through the same date.

Under the redesignation of Ethiopia, eligible individuals who do not have TPS may submit an initial Form I-821, Application for Temporary Protected Status, during the initial registration period that runs from April 15, 2024 through December 12, 2025. Applicants also may apply for TPS-related EADs and for travel authorization. Applicants can request an EAD by submitting a completed Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization, with their Form I-821, or separately later.

The Federal Register notice explains eligibility criteria, timelines, and procedures necessary for current beneficiaries to re-register and renew EADs, and for new applicants to submit an initial application under the redesignation and apply for an EAD.