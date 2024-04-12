Exploring Growth Trends in Angioplasty Balloon Market | CAGR of 4.01%
Angioplasty Balloon Market anticipated to reach $4.18 Billion in Revenues by 2031AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Angioplasty Balloon Market size was valued at USD 3.05 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.18 billion by 2031 and simultaneously grow at a CAGR of 4.01% over the forecast period of 2024-2031.
The angioplasty balloon market offers a crucial solution for treating narrowed or blocked arteries, playing a central role in global cardiovascular care. Driven by a rising prevalence of coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease, the market is expected to witness steady growth in the coming years. This analysis helps to understand the market scope, examine its opportunities, segmentation, regional variations, and how it weathers external influences like recessions and geopolitical conflicts.
Market Scope
The growth is fueled by several factors. The increasing geriatric population is more open to cardiovascular diseases, necessitating a rise in angioplasty procedures. Secondly, the minimally invasive nature of balloon angioplasty compared to bypass surgery makes it a preferred choice for patients, driving market demand. Additionally, advancements in technology, such as drug-eluting balloons that deliver medication to prevent restenosis (re-narrowing), are creating novel treatment options, further move market growth.
List of Angioplasty Balloon Companies Profiled in Report:
• Abbott Laboratories
• AngioDynamics
• B. Braun Melsungen AG.
• Becton Dickinson
• Biomerics
• BIOTRONIK Vertriebs GmbH & Co. KG
• Boston Scientific Corporation
• Cardinal Health
• Cordis (Cardinal Health)
• CTK biotech Inc
• Hexacath
• INFINITY Angioplasty Balloon
• JOTEC GmbH
• Koninklijke Philips N.V
• Medtronic Plc
• MicroPort Scientific Corporation
• Nipro Medical Corporation
Segment Analysis
By Production
• Normal Balloons
• Cutting/Scoring
• Drug-Eluting
By Application
• Coronary Angioplasty
• Peripheral Angioplasty
By End-Users
• Hospitals
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• Other End Users
The angioplasty balloon market can be segmented by product type, application, end-user, and region. By product type, the market is divided into cutting balloons, non-cutting balloons, and drug-eluting balloons. Cutting balloons dominate the market share due to their effectiveness in treating complex blockages. Application-wise, the market caters to coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease. Coronary artery disease holds a larger market share due to its higher prevalence. When it comes to end-users, hospitals account for the largest share, followed by ambulatory surgical centers.
Opportunity Analysis:
The angioplasty balloon market presents a promising landscape for growth driven by a confluence of factors. An aging population with a rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, particularly in developing nations, will continue to fuel demand for minimally invasive treatments like angioplasty. Advancements in balloon technology, like biocompatible coatings and drug-eluting balloons that reduce restenosis rates, are improving patient outcomes and driving surgeon preference. Additionally, the potential for cost-effective alternatives and growing adoption in ambulatory surgical centers creates exciting avenues for market expansion. However, navigating reimbursement policies and ensuring affordability in resource-constrained settings will be crucial for widespread adoption. Overall, the angioplasty balloon market offers fertile ground for innovation and strategic expansion, with the potential to significantly improve patient lives globally.
Regional Analysis:
North America currently holds the leading position in the angioplasty balloon market due to high healthcare expenditure, extensive insurance coverage, and a well-established infrastructure for cardiovascular procedures. However, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR in the coming years. This surge is attributed to the expanding geriatric population, rising disposable incomes, and increasing government investments in healthcare infrastructure.
Impact of Recession and Russia-Ukraine War
Economic downturns can pose challenges to the angioplasty balloon market. During recessions, healthcare spending might be curtailed, leading to a temporary dip in elective procedures like angioplasty. However, the essential nature of these procedures for treating life-threatening cardiovascular conditions can help mitigate the impact of recessions. The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has disrupted global supply chains, potentially impacted the availability of raw materials and finished medical devices, including angioplasty balloons. However, the long-term influence on the market remains to be seen.
Recent Developments:
Leading players in the angioplasty balloon market are constantly innovating to develop superior products and expand their market share. For instance, Abbott launched the Lutonix DES (Drug-Eluting Stent) balloon specifically designed for treating complex coronary artery lesions.
Similarly, Medtronic introduced the IN.PACT Amphirion drug-eluting balloon for treating peripheral artery disease. These advancements highlight the industry's commitment to providing better treatment options for patients.
Key Takeaways:
The angioplasty balloon market presents a promising landscape for growth. The rising burden of cardiovascular diseases, coupled with technological advancements and a growing geriatric population, are significant tailwinds propelling the market forward. While economic recessions and geopolitical uncertainties can pose challenges, the essential nature of angioplasty procedures for patient survival ensures its long-term viability. As key players continue to innovate and expand their product offerings, the angioplasty balloon market is well-positioned to play an important role in improving cardiovascular health outcomes globally.
