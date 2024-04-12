Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD) Drugs market is projected to grow at a CAGR 6.2% by 2034: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD) Drugs Market Report 2024-2034: Forecasts by Indication (Crohn's Disease, Ulcerative Colitis), by Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Rectal), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, E-commerce Pharmacy, Others), by Drug Class (TNF-alpha Blockers, Integrin Blockers, Interleukin Inhibitors, JAK Inhibitors, S1Ps Modulators, Others), by Drugs (Cimzia, Entyvio, Humira, Rinvoq, Skyrizi, Remicade, Simponi, Stelara, Others) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The Inflammatory Bowel Diseases Drugs market was valued at US$27.53 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

The Crohn’s Disease Segment to Dominate the Market throughout the Forecast Period

The Crohn disease segment dominated the global IBD market in 2023. It is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to the high prevalence of Crohn disease among patients. Crohn disease involves the inflammation of the lining of the digestive tract of patients. The inflammation leads to moderate to severe abdominal pain. Interleukin Inhibitors, such as prednisone and budesonide, are mainly used for the short-term treatment of patients with Crohn disease to reduce pain and alleviate symptoms. Cigarette smoking is one of the major factors that is driving the growing prevalence of Crohn disease during the forecast period. Similarly, in countries such as India and China, the prevalence of IBDs like Crohn disease has increased owing to the growing consumption of Western diets, such as the higher consumption of processed and fast foods. The adoption of Westernized diets has been associated with reduced gut microbial diversity (dysbiosis), which may result in increased susceptibility to IBDs like Crohn disease.

Major players of this market, such as Novartis, offer therapeutics to treat Crohn disease. The company offers drug like Humira (adalimumab), a high-concentration formulation for the treatment of Crohn disease. Also, the Crohn disease segment is observing a growing number of approvals of new therapeutics to treat the disease.

For instance, in September 2023, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has acknowledged the submission of its Biologics License Application (BLA) for the investigational subcutaneous (SC) administration of ENTYVIO® (vedolizumab). This application pertains to maintenance therapy in adults diagnosed with moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease (CD) following induction therapy with ENTYVIO intravenous (IV). Additionally, an application for the SC administration of ENTYVIO in the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) is also currently under FDA review.

All these developments, along with an increase in the number of product approvals, are expected to drive the growth of the Crohn disease segment, which, in turn, is anticipated to drive the growth of the global IBD market during the forecast period.

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Impact on the Inflammatory Bowel Diseases Drugs Market?

The global market for inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) has experienced significant disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Challenges arose as healthcare services and supply chains were affected, causing difficulties in patient access to treatments and continuity of care. Lockdowns and restrictions led to obstacles in regular medical consultations, potentially resulting in delayed diagnoses and exacerbated symptoms for some individuals with IBD.

Furthermore, resources and attention were diverted away from non-COVID-19 healthcare concerns, impacting clinical trials and research efforts in the field of IBD. Economic repercussions of the pandemic also had repercussions on patient affordability and healthcare budgets, thereby influencing market dynamics.

Nevertheless, the pharmaceutical industry demonstrated adaptability by swiftly embracing digitalization in healthcare, offering alternatives like telemedicine for patient care. The pandemic underscored the necessity for resilient healthcare systems and spurred innovations in drug delivery and patient management technologies. Overall, the COVID-19 impact on the IBD market emphasized the importance of readiness and adaptability during global health crises.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 318-page report provides 112 tables and 192 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the Inflammatory Bowel Diseases Drugs market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Inflammatory Bowel Diseases Drugs. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including indication type, distribution channel, drugs, drug channels, and route of administration capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing Inflammatory Bowel Diseases Drugs market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Advancements in Oral Drug Delivery for Inflammatory Bowel Disease

In the realm of rational drug delivery design for Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), preference is given to oral formulations that achieve localized effects. This strategy ensures drug delivery to the gastrointestinal (GI) tract's site of action without significant absorption. Current therapeutic approaches tailored for IBD typically employ conventional dosage forms like delayed or controlled release mechanisms. These designs exploit GI tract physiological conditions, especially in the colon.

For instance, prodrugs of 5-aminosalicylic acid (5-ASA), such as sulfasalazine or olsalazine, rely on enzymatic activity of colonic bacteria for activation. Similarly, non-starch polysaccharide coatings and matrix formulations utilize enzymatic degradation specific to colonic bacteria. pH-specific soluble coatings and matrices, along with time-dependent release systems, are also employed based on the GI tract's pH gradient and transit times, respectively.

Advancements in oral drug delivery design have significantly enhanced the colonic bioavailability of drugs, ensuring effective drug delivery and release in the colon. Enteric-coated microneedle pills, various nano-drug delivery techniques, lipid-based vesicular systems, hybrid drug delivery systems, and biologic drug delivery systems represent innovative approaches in drug delivery. Enteric-coated microneedle pills utilize tiny needles to deliver drugs through the gastrointestinal tract, bypassing potential degradation in the stomach and enhancing absorption.

Nano-delivery systems, designed for passive or active targeting of inflamed sites, have proven more advantageous than conventional formulations. Their size facilitates better targeting, improved bioavailability at diseased tissues, and reduced systemic adverse effects. Consequently, nano-delivery systems demonstrate comparable or superior therapeutic efficacy at lower drug concentrations compared to conventional formulations.

Lipid-based vesicular systems employ lipid molecules to encapsulate drugs, providing protection and controlled release, enhancing drug stability and efficacy. Hybrid drug delivery systems combine different delivery strategies, such as nanoparticles with microneedle patches, to achieve synergistic effects and optimize drug delivery.

Demand for TNF-alpha Blockers to Drive the Market Growth

TNF-alpha Blockers stand out as a cornerstone drug class in the treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD). These biologic medications target TNF, a crucial pro-inflammatory cytokine implicated in IBD's pathogenesis. Notable TNF-alpha Blockers in the IBD market include infliximab, adalimumab, and certolizumab pegol, which have demonstrated efficacy in inducing and maintaining remission in patients with moderate to severe IBD. They are often prescribed when conventional therapies prove inadequate. Despite challenges such as potential side effects and the development of anti-drug antibodies, TNF-alpha Blockers remain pivotal in managing IBD, providing essential options for disease control. Key medications in this class include Humira, Simponi, Cimzia, and Remicade, with ongoing efforts to enhance their accessibility and effectiveness in treating Crohn's disease.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Advancements in Biological Drugs to Drive the Market Significantly

Over the last decade, the advent of biologic therapy has significantly improved the clinical management of IBD. Anti-tumour necrosis factor-α (anti-TNFα) agents, such as infliximab and adalimumab, have been widely used for the induction and maintenance of remission in both CD and UC. These agents are biologics that block the pro-inflammatory cytokine TNF involved in the pathogenesis of IBD. Anti-TNFα agents were associated with a statistically significant and meaningful reduction in hospitalization (by 50%) and surgery (by 33–77%) for IBD. The introduction of biologic drugs in clinical practice is expected to reinforce the IBD market. Currently, the prominent biologics being used for IBD treatment are Infliximab (Remicade), Adalimumab (Humira), Vedolizumab (Entyvio), Golimumab (Simponi), Certolizumab pegol (Cimzia), and Ustekinumab (Stelara).

Biologic drugs, particularly monoclonal antibodies, are increasingly prevalent in treating various diseases, favoured by pharmaceutical companies due to higher pricing and lower risk of duplication. However, their high cost often restricts patient access, especially in developing regions. Despite concerns, biologics can be cost-effective by potentially reducing surgical needs, which account for a significant portion of healthcare expenses. As newly industrialized countries progress economically, the growth of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) will hinge on factors like environmental risks, urbanization, healthcare access, and technological advancements. Enhanced disease surveillance will further improve IBD reporting in regions with limited data.

Healthcare systems strive to accommodate population growth, but diseases such as IBD exceed natural rates. While biologic treatments may offer effective treatment solutions, the rising prevalence of IBD presents significant budgetary hurdles. Equitable healthcare systems struggle in comparison to those that transition drug access to insurance markets, where wealthier individuals gain greater access to biologic therapy. This financial gap divides the global IBD community and leads to differences in care between countries. Even prosperous nations will encounter unsustainable treatment expenses, prompting exploration of cost-saving alternatives like generics and biosimilars. For example, six Eastern European countries saved between US$15 million and US$20 million over a three-year period by embracing biosimilar agents for rheumatoid arthritis. This suggests potential cost reductions in IBD treatment as confidence in the efficacy of biosimilars grows among clinicians and patients.

Rising Opportunities for IBD Drugs in Asian Markets

Various factors are driving pharmaceutical companies to enhance their presence in Asia. Besides the growing significance of Asia as an end-user market, the expansion of manufacturing capabilities and the abundance of skilled human resources are compelling incentives for establishing direct or outsourced operations in the region. Anticipated economic growth positions China to potentially surpass the US as the world's largest economy around 2025 and grow to about 130% of the US's size by 2050. Likewise, India is projected to reach nearly 90% of the US's size by 2050, creating significant pharmaceutical markets. Given that Asia hosts over 60% of the global population, with approximately one-third residing in China and India alone, there exists a substantial base for clinical trials and drug promotions. This expansive population, characterized by its relatively low exposure to medical treatments, is expected to drive demand for promotional activities in the region, making Asia one of the most promising pharmaceutical markets worldwide.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the Inflammatory Bowel Diseases Drugs market are AbbVie, Johnsons & Johnsons, Pfizer, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Novartis AG, and UCB S.A. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

In March 2024, Johnson & Johnson has recently disclosed the submission of a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This submission aims to gain approval for TREMFYA (guselkumab) as a treatment option for adults grappling with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC). The submission draws upon findings from the Phase 3 QUASAR program, which assessed the effectiveness and safety of TREMFYAin individuals facing moderately to severely active UC. These individuals had previously experienced an inadequate response or intolerance to conventional therapy, as well as prior biologics and/or JAK inhibitors.

In March 2024, Celltrion USA has introduced ZYMFENTRA (infliximab-dyyb), a subcutaneous (SC) version of infliximab, marking a significant advancement in treatment options. ZYMFENTRA stands as the sole subcutaneous infliximab approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2023.

In February 2024, Pfizer Inc. disclosed that the European Commission (EC) has approved marketing authorization for VELSIPITY (etrasimod) within the European Union for the management of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) in patients aged 16 and above. This approval extends to individuals who have shown insufficient response, loss of response, or intolerance to conventional therapy or a biological agent.





