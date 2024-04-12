USDA Forest Service Invests More Than $232M to Support Schools, Roads, Other Services as Part of Investing in America Agenda

WASHINGTON, April 12, 2024 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service today announced it is issuing more than $232 million to support public schools, roads and other municipal services through the agency’s Secure Rural Schools program. As the Biden-Harris administration invests in ways for forests to generate more economic opportunity in rural areas, it also aims to support the quality of life in those communities through programs like Secure Rural Schools. The program was reauthorized for fiscal years 2021 through 2023 through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Fiscal year 2023 funds will be paid to 745 eligible counties in 41 states and Puerto Rico.

“National forests and grasslands cover more than 193 million acres, including across rural counties that are important partners in helping sustainably manage resources,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “Thanks to President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Secure Rural Schools program is able to contribute to the economic vitality and well-being of the communities intertwined with our forests.”

“The Secure Rural Schools program is just one of the ways the Forest Service supports communities nationwide,” said Forest Service Chief Randy Moore. “This funding aids schools and roads, reimburses counties for national forest emergency services, and assists in creating community wildfire protection plans – all critical programs designed to enhance the quality of life in these communities.”

In addition to Secure Rural Schools payments, the Forest Service is using Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act funding to improve forest conditions, support local economies and create jobs by investing in forest restoration projects, road and trail maintenance, recreation opportunities and wood innovation development.

Over the past 10 years, the Forest Service has distributed $2.4 billion through the Secure Rural Schools program.

The Forest Service retains some of the funding to support projects that improve forest conditions and support jobs in rural communities. Resource advisory committees made up of residents representing varied interests and areas of expertise review and recommend the projects that meet their local needs.

This year’s payments to states are below:

States Payments Alabama $1,643,523 Alaska $10,314,755 Arizona $8,869,762 Arkansas $5,400,021 California $33,720,305 Colorado $12,574,121 Florida $2,223,095 Georgia $1,170,257 Idaho $21,552,395 Illinois $549,818 Indiana $221,350 Kentucky $1,352,826 Louisiana $1,571,793 Maine $61,140 Michigan $3,448,901 Minnesota $2,243,841 Mississippi $4,614,710 Missouri $2,639,657 Montana $13,396,642 Nebraska $176,796 Nevada $4,149,561 New Hampshire $447,052 New Mexico $9,309,362 New York $19,091 North Carolina $1,469,497 North Dakota $251 Ohio $228,088 Oklahoma $764,330 Oregon $47,782,384 Pennsylvania $3,135,476 Puerto Rico $171,857 South Carolina $1,458,678 South Dakota $1,122,288 Tennessee $1,035,900 Texas $1,800,075 Utah $7,287,609 Vermont $299,856 Virginia $1,385,662 Washington $15,181,392 West Virginia $1,486,097 Wisconsin $1,674,092 Wyoming $4,461,02 TOTAL: $232,415,330

For payment information by county, visit Secure Rural Schools - Payments | US Forest Service.

Background:

In the years after the Forest Service was established in 1905, the national forest system tripled in size, growing from 56 million in 1905 to 172 million acres in 1908. To compensate counties for potential losses of tax revenue from this early growth, Congress ratified the Act of May 23, 1908. The Act allowed the Forest Service to distribute a portion of agency revenues from timber sales, mineral leases, recreation, grazing and other sources to those states and counties containing national forests and grasslands.

Agency revenues from these activities declined in the late 20th century. In response, Congress passed the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act of 2000 to help stabilize fiscal support for rural county services. In 2021, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law reauthorized Secure Rural Schools payments through fiscal year 2023.

Each state’s Secure Rural School payment amount is determined by various factors established in the law, including the number of counties that elect to share in a state's payment. Payments to states are distributed after the Forest Service collects revenue to accommodate those counties electing to continue participation in revenue sharing rather than the Secure Rural School payment.

