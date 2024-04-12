Partnership Agreement with Bulgaria for the organisation of information and communication campaigns on the euro changeover signed

Today, the European Commission and Bulgaria signed a Partnership Agreement for the organisation of information and communication campaigns on the changeover to the euro in Bulgaria. This is part of the preparatory steps for Bulgaria to join the euro area. The document was signed on the margins of the ECOFIN meeting by Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President of the Commission, Paolo Gentiloni, Commissioner for Economy, and Lyudmila Petkova, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Bulgaria.

The Partnership Agreement signed today is a commitment from the Commission to support the organisation of information and communication campaigns on the changeover to the euro in Bulgaria, once the country has fulfilled all the convergence criteria. It is the basis for the preparation and signature of a Grant Agreement, which will allow the Commission to co-finance communication activities on the euro changeover in Bulgaria.