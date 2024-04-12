EU-US hold fourth Joint Technology Competition Policy Dialogue

Yesterday, European Commission Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, US Federal Trade Commission (‘FTC’) Chair Lina Khan and the Assistant Attorney General of the US Department of Justice Antitrust Division (‘DOJ’) Jonathan Kanter met in Washington for the fourth meeting of the EU-US Joint Technology Competition Policy Dialogue (‘TCPD’). The purpose of the dialogue was to further strengthen the cooperation to ensure and promote fair competition in the digital economy.

Yesterday’s dialogue focused on: (i) rapidly evolving technologies in the digital sector, such as artificial intelligence and cloud, (ii) ensuring that merger enforcement accounts for the realities of the modern digital economy, and (iii) how to best consider evolving market dynamics in the digital sector, in particular regarding technology platforms.

The three authorities have agreed on the importance of continuing their close collaboration in the framework of the TCPD to ensure fair competition in the technology sector. The TCPD will continue with high-level meetings, as well as regular discussions at a more technical level.