OSCE seminar addresses methane emission management in Turkmenistan

Implementation of methane emission regulating system was in focus of an OSCE-organized seminar that took place on 11 and 12 April 2024.

The OSCE Centre in Ashgabat organized the two-day event to share OSCE best practices and international experiences in carbon credit trading and present state measures aimed at methane emission management.

The seminar brought together representatives of State Concerns “Turkmengas”, “Turkmenoil” and “Turkmengeology” as well as the Ministry of Environmental Protection and other relevant bodies.

An international expert elaborated on state policies to regulate and reduce methane emission, quota trading scheme in the OSCE region and preparation of inventory reporting.

“This seminar is organized as part of the Centre’s support to the government of Turkmenistan in promoting ecological security, and is expected to reinforce its efforts to reduce methane emission within the framework of the Global Methane Pledge,” said William Leaf, Acting Economic and Environmental Officer.

Participants got insights into the calculation of carbon footprint, procedure for issuing carbon credits and mechanism of transboundary carbon regulation.