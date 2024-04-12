OSCE conducts specialized training for civil society and private sector in Ukraine on advancing transparency through open data

In a world where open data plays a crucial role in fostering transparency and accountability, the OSCE continues its commitment to supporting open data initiatives in Ukraine. As part of this endeavor, the Office of the Co-ordinator of OSCE Economic and Environmental Activities (OCEEA) concluded two two-day training courses aimed at empowering representatives from civil society, journalism, research, and the private sector with specialized knowledge of open data tools and digital tools in Ukraine.

The training courses, titled “Open Data for businesses and the civil society”, were organized with the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine and with Texty.org.ua, an independent analytical media organization.

The two courses, which took place on 4 and 5 April and 11 and 12 April in Kyiv, equipped participants with practical skills and insights into how to use open data for research, analysis, and decision-making processes. The course programme also encompassed a wide range of topics tailored to the specific needs of journalists, activists, researchers, and business professionals.

More specifically, the training course for the civil society covered essential areas such as anti-corruption measures, open-source intelligence, data journalism, sociological information, and machine statistics. Participants also gained insights into accessing public information and open data, along with practical guidance on how to create impactful projects based on open data.

The training for entrepreneurs, on the other hand, delved into the transformative potential of open data for business development. Topics included market research and analysis, process automation, and the creation of open data-driven startups. Success stories and case studies were shared with participants to illustrate the real-world impact of open data on business operations and strategic decision-making.

Each training session featured interactive sessions, panel discussions and practical workshops facilitated by industry experts and practitioners. Participants also had the opportunity to collaborate, share experiences and explore innovative approaches to leveraging open data for their respective domains.

"The OSCE remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting transparency, accountability, and innovation through open data initiatives," said Olena Dobrunik, Assistant Project Officer at OCEEA. "These training courses underscore our dedication to empowering diverse stakeholders with the knowledge and tools they need to harness the full potential of open data for transparent societies and steady economic growth."

The OSCE’s focus on digitalization and open data underscores its commitment to fostering good governance and improving the business climate in the country, and highlights the immense opportunities that digital tools offer in enhancing transparency to prevent and combat corruption.