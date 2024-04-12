Singapore Autonomous Cars Market Size to Hit US$ 1,865.9 Million by 2031: CoherentMI

Autonomous cars utilize advanced sensors and computing power to steer, accelerate and brake with minimal to no human input. They are intended to make transportation safer, more accessible and less taxing.

Burlingame, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to CoherentMI, Singapore Autonomous Cars Market is estimated to value at US$ 692.7 Million in 2024 and is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 1,865.9 Million by 2031 at a CAGR of 15.2% during forecast period 2024 and 2031.



Market Dynamics:

The Singapore Autonomous Cars Market is being primarily driven by the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the automotive industry. The integration of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and IoT technologies in autonomous vehicles is driving market growth. Additionally, the government initiatives promoting the development and adoption of autonomous cars in Singapore are also fueling market growth.

Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Study Period 2024 - 2031 Base Year of Estimation 2023 CAGR 15.2% Largest Market Singapore Market Concentration High Major Players Hyundai Motor, Renault, Moovita, nuTonomy, Grab and Among Others Segments Covered By Vehicle Type, By Level of Automation, By System, By Component Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Growth Drivers • Government initiatives and funding

• Tech savvy population

• High population density

• Public transport focus Restraints & Challenges • High costs

• Technological challenges

Key Market Takeaways:

The Singapore Autonomous Cars Market Size is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to the increasing adoption of autonomous vehicles and the government's initiatives to promote smart transportation solutions in the country.





By Vehicle Type, the Passenger Vehicles segment is expected to hold a dominant position, as consumers are increasingly preferring autonomous cars for their daily commute. Commercial Vehicle and Service Vehicle segments are also anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years.





In terms of Level of Automation, Level 3 autonomous vehicles are dominating the market, as they offer a higher level of automation compared to Level 4 and Level 5 vehicles. However, with advancements in technology, Level 4 and Level 5 vehicles are expected to gain traction in the future.





The Camera System segment is expected to dominate the market in terms of System, as it provides crucial data for the autonomous driving system. LiDAR System, Radar System, Actuation System, and Computing Systems are also anticipated to witness growth as they play a vital role in the functioning of autonomous vehicles.





By Component, the Suppressor segment is expected to hold a dominant position, as it helps in protecting the electrical systems of autonomous vehicles from power surges and fluctuations. Gas discharge tube, Surge arrestor, and Others segments are also expected to contribute significantly to the market growth.





North America is anticipated to hold a dominant position in the Singapore Autonomous Cars Market, due to the presence of key players and the early adoption of autonomous vehicle technology in the region.





Key players operating in the Singapore Autonomous Cars Market include Hyundai Motor, Renault, Moovita, nuTonomy, Grab, Astyx Communication, Ottopia, and Autocast. These players are focusing on strategic collaborations and investments in research and development to enhance their product offerings and gain a competitive edge in the market.



Market Trends:

One key trend in the Singapore Autonomous Cars Market is the growing focus on safety and security features in autonomous vehicles. With the increasing concerns about road safety, autonomous cars equipped with advanced safety technologies such as collision avoidance systems, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure warning systems are gaining traction in the market.

Another trend driving the market is the rise in investments and collaborations among automotive manufacturers, technology companies, and government agencies to develop and commercialize autonomous vehicles in Singapore. This trend is expected to drive innovation in the market and lead to the launch of advanced autonomous car models in the near future.

Recent Development:

In May 2022, Nio, a Chinese electric car manufacturer, announced that it will establish a research and development center in Singapore devoted to AI and self-driving cars.





In September 2023, China-based BYD, an electric car manufacturer, is aggressively marketing its goods in Singapore and other ASEAN nations.



Read a complete market research report, "Singapore Autonomous Cars Market Size And Share Analysis - Growth Trends And Forecasts (2024 - 2031)", Published by CoherentMI.

Overall, the Singapore Autonomous Cars Market presents lucrative opportunities for market players, with the increasing demand for autonomous vehicles and the government's support for smart transportation solutions. Key players need to focus on innovation and technological advancements to stay ahead in the market and capitalize on the growing trend of autonomous driving technology.

Singapore Autonomous Cars Market Segmentation:

By Vehicle Type Passenger Vehicles Commercial Vehicles Service Vehicles

By Level of Automation Level 3 Level 4 Level 5

By System Camera Systems LiDAR Systems Radar Systems Actuation Systems Computing Systems

By Component Suppressor Gas Discharge Tube Surge Arrestor Others (Voltage Suppression Diode, Metal Oxide Varistor)





Top Questions Answered in this Report:

What factors are impeding the growth of the Singapore Autonomous Cars Market? What are the primary drivers fueling the growth of the Singapore Autonomous Cars Market? Which segment stands out as the leading component in the Singapore Autonomous Cars Market? Who are the key players actively participating in the Singapore Autonomous Cars Market? Which region is poised to take the lead in the Singapore Autonomous Cars Market? What is the projected CAGR for the Singapore Autonomous Cars Market?

