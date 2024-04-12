The Ukraine Energy Support Fund delivers site visit to DTEK 

Dirk Buschle, Deputy Director a of the Energy Community Secretariat recently undertook a visit to DTEK Kyiv Regional Grids to verify the energy equipment procured and deployed under the Secretariat’s Ukraine support initiatives. This visit was aimed at confirming the effective deployment of vital equipment secured through the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

"We are profoundly grateful to the Energy Community for their support in restoring our country's energy infrastructure, a vital front in our struggle for victory. DTEK is fully committed to preparation and resilience as we brace for a daunting heating season. Russia’s daily attacks on our energy facilities underscore the grim reality we face, and the support of our international partners remains indispensable," stated Oleksiy Povolotskiy, Head of the Office for Energy Infrastructure Recovery at DTEK.

To date, the Energy Community Secretariat has extended substantial aid to DTEK Grids via the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, aiding in the restoration of impacted facilities. Furthermore, the Ukraine Support Task Force has facilitated 17 deliveries, totaling over 500 tons of essential equipment, fuel, and materials to DTEK Group since the incursion of the Russian Federation into Ukrainian territory on February 24th. This comprehensive support includes essential items such as power transformers, circuit breakers, mobile diesel emergency power systems, transformer stations, generators, cables, and lubricants.

"The Ukraine Energy Support Fund is committed to supporting Ukrainian energy companies affected by the last wave of Russia's vicious attacks against energy generation facilities and infrastructure." added Mr. Buschle during his visit. "We call upon the solidarity of governments and corporations around the globe to help avoiding a humanitarian disaster by supporting the Fund with additional and new donations. The time to act is now".