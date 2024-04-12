Cory Bauer selected as Top Civil Engineer of the Decade by IAOTP
Top Civil Engineer of the Decade Award to be given to Cory Bauer this December at IAOTP's Annual Awards GalaNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cory D. Bauer is the Owner of Eternal Infrastructure Consulting, LLC, was recently selected as the Top Civil Engineer of the Decade for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).
While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, only one Male and one Female Engineer is selected for this distinction each year. Cory is being recognized for this honor for dedicating over 20 years to the engineering industry.
With over 22 years of professional experience, Cory has certainly proven himself to be an accomplished Civil Engineer and expert in his field. He is a dynamic, results-driven leader who has demonstrated success and professionalism throughout his entire career. Currently, Mr. Bauer is the recent Owner, CEO, Project Engineer, and Project Manager of Eternal Infrastructure Consulting, LLC, which serves public and private utilities and consulting firms. His services allow him to be involved in projects from conception to construction to close out. Cory has been involved in businesses in the past that offer transportation design and planning; mechanical, electrical, structural, and civil engineering; power delivery design and inspection; surveying and mapping; construction management and supervision; materials testing, airport planning, and design; environmental services, and bridge design and assessments. Mr. Bauer plans on expanding his company to incorporate many of these services.
Mr. Bauer's areas of expertise include extensive project management and senior-level experience in the utility industry, as evidenced by his proven track record. He possesses expertise in transmission line engineering, distribution line engineering, project management, process management, standards development, team leadership, and personnel management. Additionally, he is proficient in the following softwares, using PLSCADD, PLSPOLE, CAISSON, AutoCAD, Surveying Software and Tools, and GIS Software. His impressive repertoire of past roles includes extensive experience as a Lead Transmission Line Engineer and Senior Project Manager, having worked for several companies, including CEC®, Basin Electric Power Cooperative, EASi, Pelco Structural, Wabash Valley Power Alliance, Duke Energy, American Electric Power and NextEra Energy.
Before embarking on his current career path, Cory obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of North Dakota, a Bachelor of Science degree in Land Surveying with a minor in Geographical Information Systems from St Cloud State University, and an Associate of Applied Science degree in Civil Engineering Technology from Southeast tech. Throughout his illustrious career, Cory has received awards and has been recognized for his outstanding leadership as a civil engineer. Earlier this year, Corey was recently honored for his selection as Top Civil Engineer of the Year and was featured on the famous Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square. This year, he is being considered for an exclusive interview on TIP radio. He will be honored at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the magnificent Opryland Hotel in Nashville in 2024 for his selection as Top Civil Engineer of the Decade. Looking back, Mr. Bauer attributes his success to his positive attitude and determination. He is a self-motivated professional who excels in building relationships. He is a team player, exhibits creativity, works well independently, and is passionate about engineering and people.
