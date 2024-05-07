PatchMaster Welcomes New Franchise Serving Blue Ash to Miamisburg, Ohio
With my passion for quality workmanship and creating a positive work environment, I am committed to helping homeowners enjoy their living spaces better.”MIAMISBURG, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PatchMaster, the nation's leading drywall repair franchise system, proudly announces the launch of its newest franchise serving the areas from Blue Ash to Miamisburg. Paul Tarango, a seasoned professional with a background in IT solutions and construction management, leads this exciting venture.
— Paul Tarango, Owner, PatchMaster Serving Blue Ash to Miamisburg
Tarango's diverse professional background equips him with invaluable skills essential for the successful operation of the franchise. With extensive drywall experience, management proficiency, and a knack for sales, Tarango is poised to deliver exceptional service to homeowners across the region. Additionally, his comfort with technology and prior experience in payroll and general construction further fortify his capabilities in managing the franchise efficiently.
"I'm thrilled to embark on this journey with PatchMaster," said Paul Tarango. "With my passion for quality workmanship and creating a positive work environment, I am committed to helping homeowners enjoy their living spaces better."
PatchMaster Serving Blue Ash to Miamisburg, which opened its doors on March 4, 2024, covers a vast territory spanning from southern Dayton to South Cincinnati. Tarango operates the business alongside an experienced team comprising an Operations Manager and a Master Finisher.
PatchMaster CEO, Paul Ferrara, expressed his enthusiasm for Tarango's appointment, stating, "We're delighted to welcome Paul Tarango to the PatchMaster family. His extensive experience and dedication to excellence align perfectly with our mission to deliver top-notch drywall repair services to communities nationwide."
Tarango's commitment to community engagement is evident through his membership in the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce. Beyond his professional endeavors, he enjoys spending quality time with his family and friends, indulging in hobbies such as travel, cycling, live sound mixing, and tabletop gaming.
Reflecting on his decision to become a franchise owner, Tarango shared, "This is an exciting and somewhat nerve-wracking adventure, but I believe it will be incredibly rewarding. I'm grateful for the support of my family as I embark on this new chapter."
For inquiries or to schedule a repair service, please contact Paul Tarango at (513) 402-0838 or visit miamisburg.patchmaster.com
PatchMaster is a sought-after franchise known for its quick ramp-up period, making it accessible to aspiring business owners without prior drywall experience. The franchise offers comprehensive training, tools, and resources to equip owners with the knowledge and skills needed to run a successful business. Franchisees receive dedicated support for various aspects, including marketing, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians, and financial management.
The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $49,500 USD. Royalties start at nine percent, and a technology fee is included in ongoing expenses. In addition to strong margins, the ability to scale, and proven business development tools, franchisees complete training at the company's New Jersey headquarters, where industry experts teach them technical and operational skills to assist in their success.
For more information on PatchMaster, visit patchmaster.com or call 844-PATCHMAN.
About PatchMaster
Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold over 150 territories to more than 75 franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.
Visit patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-1192 to learn more.
Marketing Department
PatchMaster Franchise, LLC
+1 973-944-4900
email us here