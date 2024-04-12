Submit Release
Debut Author Michael Tulk Releases Inspiring Memoir "Ride the White Horses"

BARNSTAPLE, NORTH DEVON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 10, 2020, debut author Michael Tulk unveiled his poignant memoir, "Ride the White Horses," offering readers a profound journey of spiritual awakening and personal transformation. Through heartfelt prose and introspection, Tulk shares his remarkable encounter with divinity and the profound impact it has had on his life.

Tulk's journey to authorship was unexpected, as he initially believed he had nothing significant to contribute to the literary world. His past was clouded by
guilt, rendering it seemingly unwritable. However, everything changed when he encountered God in the form of Jesus Christ. Through the guidance of supportive individuals and his newfound faith, Tulk's perspective shifted, leading him to embark on a soul-searching exploration captured within the pages of "Ride the White Horses."

In his memoir, Tulk delves into the complexities of his spiritual journey, grappling with profound questions of identity, purpose, and the nature of divinity itself. He eloquently navigates the challenges of reconciling personal beliefs with broader theological concepts, ultimately discovering a sense of peace and purpose in his relationship with God.

"Ride the White Horses" is now available for purchase on major online platforms, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more.

Book Link: https://amzn.eu/d/aHh5I8S

Michael Tulk
Wordsworth Writing House
