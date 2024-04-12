Vacancy Notice for Superior Court Judge - Northwestern Region

The Judicial Nominating Board is seeking applicants for the Superior Court Judge vacancy which will be created by the upcoming retirement of Judge Toor. The Chief Superior Judge will assign this Judge to the Northwestern area of the North Region of the Superior Court, with primary assignments to the Chittenden, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, and Washington units.

A candidate for judge shall be a Vermont resident and an experienced lawyer who has practiced law in Vermont for a minimum of ten years, with at least five years immediately preceding his or her application to the Board. The Board may make exceptions to the five-year requirement for absences from practice for reasons including family, military, academic, or medical leave. [§ 602(c)(1)]

The full job posting can be found here. Any individual interested in applying for this vacancy may download the Application for Superior Court Judge on the Judiciary website. Your completed application, in PDF form, must be filed at the following email addresses on or before May 1, 2024: eleanor.spottswood@gmail.com and merrick.grutchfield@vtcourts.gov.