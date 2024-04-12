Portillo’s Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2024 Results on Tuesday, May 7, 2024

OAK BROOK, Ill., April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portillo’s Inc. (“Portillo’s”) (Nasdaq: PTLO), the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites, today announced that it will be reporting first quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, before the market opens.



A live audio webcast is scheduled for 10:00 AM ET that same day. Michael Osanloo, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michelle Hook, Chief Financial Officer, will host the webcast.

The webcast will be available on the company’s investor relations website at investors.portillos.com and a replay will be available on the site shortly after the event has concluded.

Investors may also listen via telephone by dialing 1 (877) 407-3982 (toll-free) or 1 (201) 493-6780 (international). A telephone replay will be available shortly after the call has concluded and can be accessed by dialing 1 (412) 317-6671; the passcode is 13741634.

About Portillo’s

In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo’s hot dog stand in Villa Park, IL, which he called “The Dog House.” Years later, Portillo’s (NASDAQ: PTLO) has grown to 85 restaurants across 10 states. Portillo’s is best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake. Download the Portillo’s App for iOS or Android or visit Portillo’s website to order ahead for pickup or delivery and get the best dill on these bun-believably delicious Chicago-style favorites and more. Portillo’s also ships food to all 50 states via its website.

Investor Contact:

Barbara Noverini, CFA

Investors@portillos.com

Media Contact:

ICR, Inc.

PortillosPR@icrinc.com