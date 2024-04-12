Submit Release
The Housing Benefit and Universal Credit Housing Costs (Executive Determinations) (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2024 - screening

This Statutory Rule amends the Housing Benefit (Executive Determinations) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2008 and the Universal Credit Housing Costs (Executive Determinations) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2016 to make changes to how the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) will determine Local Housing Allowance (LHA) rates which will apply in 2024/25.

