Manifesting Made Easy with The Psychic Powerbook: A Manifesting Workbook
An adult activity book demonstrating how to manifest desires using mind power, Universal Law, and spiritual practice in a fun and easy way!
To manifest your desires, you must balance your energy!”MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Priestess Sekhmet, a renowned spiritual teacher and psychic, has released a new book titled "The Psychic Powerbook" that aims to help readers enhance their psychic abilities by developing a stronger connection with their Higher Self. This book presents a series of worksheets and activities that demonstrate how the Higher Self can empower individuals to follow their heart's desires, discover their life's mission, and manifest their desires.
— Priestess Sekhmet
In "The Psychic Powerbook," Priestess Sekhmet draws upon her years of experience as a psychic and spiritual guide to provide readers with practical tools and techniques to strengthen their Higher Self connection. The book is designed to be a comprehensive guide for those seeking to tap into their psychic abilities and unlock their full potential.
The worksheets and activities in the book are carefully crafted to help readers develop their Extra Sensory Perception (ESP) and connect with their Higher Self. By following the exercises in the book, readers can learn to trust their intuition, access their inner wisdom, and gain a deeper understanding of their life's purpose.
Priestess Sekhmet's "The Psychic Powerbook" is a valuable resource for anyone looking to enhance their psychic abilities and connect with their Higher Self. This book is a must-read for those seeking to unlock their full potential and live a more fulfilling and purposeful life. "The Psychic Powerbook" is now available for purchase online and in select bookstores.
