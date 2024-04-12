Vive Crop Protection Welcomes Accomplished New Board Member, Susanne Wasson, to Drive Innovation and Growth

TORONTO, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vive Crop Protection is excited to announce the appointment of Susanne Wasson to its Board of Directors. With an impressive track record as a goal-oriented, innovative leader, Susanne brings a wealth of expertise and strategic vision to further propel Vive Crop Protection's mission of revolutionizing crop protection technologies.

With over 33 years of experience spanning executive leadership, strategic finance, program & project management, mergers & acquisitions, and more, Wasson has established herself as a respected industry leader. Wasson has recently retired as President of the Crop Protection Business Platform of Corteva Agriscience. She has held commercial leadership roles, as well as global portfolio roles in the crop protection and seeds and traits businesses. Wasson is a current board member of Cultiva, LLC, SePRO, and HGS BioScience and she was Chairman of the Board of CropLife America as well as Chairman of the National FFA Foundation Sponsors Board.

"We are thrilled to welcome Susanne Wasson to our Board of Directors," said Darren Anderson, CEO of Vive Crop Protection. "Her extensive experience and strategic vision perfectly align with our goals for growth and innovation. We are confident that Susanne will bring fresh perspectives and strategic insights that will help drive Vive Crop Protection in its next stage of growth."

In her new role, Wasson will collaborate closely with Vive Crop Protection's leadership team to provide strategic guidance and support. Her expertise in change management, international business development, and cultivating customer relationships will be instrumental as the company continues to expand its product portfolio and enhance its market presence.

"I am honored to join Vive Crop Protection's Board of Directors," said Susanne Wasson. "Vive Crop Protection is at the forefront of developing innovative solutions to address the evolving challenges faced by farmers. I am excited to leverage my experience in driving growth, fostering innovation, and cultivating high-performance teams to contribute to Vive Crop Protection's continued success."

Vive Crop Protection also extends its sincere gratitude to Amy O'Shea for her years of service, following her departure from the Board. O’Shea’s insights and contributions have been invaluable to Vive Crop Protection's growth and success.

About Vive Crop Protection

At Vive, we create Precision Chemistry™ that simplifies crop production and delivers real results to growers. Powered by Vive's patented Allosperse® Delivery Technology, we optimize conventional and biological crop inputs for improved product performance from the jug to the field. Learn more at vivecrop.com.

