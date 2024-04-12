Rania Agha Joins Vieira Real Estate Associates, Jamie Vieira's Leading Century 21 Team in Oakville

Vieira Real Estate Associates — Real Estate has Changed, Are you Ready? The Vieira Team: Committed to Excellence in Real Estate Services across Oakville, Burlington, Milton and the GTA. Rania Agha — Dedicated Realtor at Vieira Real Estate Associates, enhancing client experiences with professionalism and care. Celebrating Success: Jamie Vieira & team receive the Outstanding Achievement Award for their exceptional performance in 2023 despite real estate market headwinds.

Realtor Rania Agha has joined Vieira Real Estate Associates to provide top-tier real estate services in the West GTA and surrounding areas.

My family has worked with Rania for many years with many properties and can say with confidence that she is the best of the best.” — Shaden HS, Rania's Client

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vieira Real Estate Associates, led by Jamie Vieira and known for being among the top 1% of Century 21 teams nationwide, is proud to announce the latest addition to their team, Rania Agha, an experienced Realtor recognized for her exceptional service and dedication to clients in Oakville and surrounding areas.

Rania Agha brings a wealth of knowledge and a robust track record of successful real estate transactions, further strengthening Vieira Real Estate Associates’ position as a leader in the Oakville real estate market. With a focus on personalized service, Rania’s approach aligns with Vieira’s commitment to excellence and client satisfaction.

"Rania's proven negotiation skills and deep understanding of the Oakville market make her a valuable asset to our team," said Jamie Vieira, the lead broker at Vieira Real Estate Associates. "Her dedication to her clients and her ability to connect people with their dream homes are just what we look for in our team members."

Rania’s addition is part of Vieira Real Estate Associates' ongoing effort to enhance the real estate experience for buyers and sellers alike, utilizing a comprehensive 10-point marketing strategy that includes professional staging, high-quality photography, and a robust online presence.

About Vieira Real Estate Associates:

Located in Oakville, Ontario, Vieira Real Estate Associates, a Century 21 brokerage, has consistently ranked in the top 1% of real estate teams nationwide. Specializing in residential properties, the team offers unparalleled expertise in the Oakville, Burlington, Milton and surrounding GTA markets. For more information, visit VieiraTeam.com

Media Contact:

Name: Spencer Williams

Title: Marketing Director

Phone: (905) 510-6695

Email: info@vieirateam.ca

