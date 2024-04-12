Rania Agha Joins Vieira Real Estate Associates, Jamie Vieira's Leading Century 21 Team in Oakville
OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vieira Real Estate Associates, led by Jamie Vieira and known for being among the top 1% of Century 21 teams nationwide, is proud to announce the latest addition to their team, Rania Agha, an experienced Realtor recognized for her exceptional service and dedication to clients in Oakville and surrounding areas.
Rania Agha brings a wealth of knowledge and a robust track record of successful real estate transactions, further strengthening Vieira Real Estate Associates’ position as a leader in the Oakville real estate market. With a focus on personalized service, Rania’s approach aligns with Vieira’s commitment to excellence and client satisfaction.
"Rania's proven negotiation skills and deep understanding of the Oakville market make her a valuable asset to our team," said Jamie Vieira, the lead broker at Vieira Real Estate Associates. "Her dedication to her clients and her ability to connect people with their dream homes are just what we look for in our team members."
Rania’s addition is part of Vieira Real Estate Associates' ongoing effort to enhance the real estate experience for buyers and sellers alike, utilizing a comprehensive 10-point marketing strategy that includes professional staging, high-quality photography, and a robust online presence.
For more information about Vieira Real Estate Associates and to view current listings, please visit VieiraTeam.com
About Vieira Real Estate Associates:
Located in Oakville, Ontario, Vieira Real Estate Associates, a Century 21 brokerage, has consistently ranked in the top 1% of real estate teams nationwide. Specializing in residential properties, the team offers unparalleled expertise in the Oakville, Burlington, Milton and surrounding GTA markets. For more information, visit VieiraTeam.com
Media Contact:
Name: Spencer Williams
Title: Marketing Director
Phone: (905) 510-6695
Email: info@vieirateam.ca
