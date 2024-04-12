“Solidarity Sessions – Bridging Cultures Against Cancel Culture” Next Session Sunday, 4/14/24 - 7 PM EDT – Register Free
Working together – Native American and Italian American Communities Unite to Oppose Cancel CultureNORTHVALE, NJ, USA, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You can take part in this historic alliance between Native Americans and Italian Americans as they join forces to oppose the cancel culture that has affected so many. Registration is free – register for the Zoom call at www.thesolidaritysessions.com.
The Italian American One Voice Coalition (“IAOVC”), America’s largest independent Italian American anti-bias organization, and The Native American Guardian’s Association (“NAGA”), advocating for increased education about Native Americans, jointly announce the second in a series of collaborative sessions bringing Native American, Italian American and other communities together to oppose the pervasive threat of cancel culture. These “Solidarity Sessions – Bridging Cultures Against Cancel Culture” aim to foster understanding, promote dialogue and build solidarity among diverse groups facing challenges from cultural erasure and historical revisionism.
Cancel culture has increasingly become a concerning phenomenon in today's society. It often overlooks the complexities of history and cultural context, leading to the silencing of voices and the erasure of important narratives.
Native American and Italian American communities share a common experience of marginalization and misrepresentation in mainstream discourse. Both groups have faced historical injustices and stereotypes that continue to impact their communities today. By joining forces, they aim to confront the harmful effects of cancel culture and reclaim their narratives.
Andre DiMino, President of IAOVC commented, "We look forward to continuing to build our relationship with NAGA in our shared goal of opposing the cancel culture that has adversely affected both American Indians and Italian Americans. All are encouraged to join the Zoom call and share in this historic alliance.”
The next Solidarity Session will take place via Zoom on Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 7 PM Eastern. Members of the Native American and Italian American communities, as well as allies and supporters, are encouraged to attend and participate in this important dialogue.
Reservation is required. A new website has been launched for the Solidarity Sessions where you can click a link to submit a reservation. Visit www.thesolidaritysessions.com
About NAGA
The Native Americans Guardian’s Association is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit advocating for increased education about Native Americans, especially in public educational institutions, and greater recognition of Native American Heritage through the high-profile venues of sports and other public platforms. “Educate not eradicate.” To learn more about NAGA visit nagaeducation.org. To join NAGA’s new alliance of organizations and individuals working together to oppose cancel culture “Seven Generations Alliance” visit www.nagaeducation.org/general-9-1
About IAOVC
IAOVC is a nationwide coalition of Italian American organizations and individual members whose sole purpose is to defend Italian American heritage and culture. In its 32-year history IAOVC has fought back and defeated repeated attempts to cancel Columbus Day and/or remove Columbus statues around the nation. IAOVC is an IRS-Registered 501(c)3 non-profit. To support IAOVC’s efforts at defending and educating about Columbus and Italian American civil rights visit iaovc.org/donate. IAOVC membership is open to individuals and all Italian American organizations to join together as a coalition defending and celebrating Italian American heritage and culture. To join visit iaovc.org/membership.
IAOVC issues a regular free email newsletter, “The Alfano Digest.”. The Digest issues alerts on instances of bias, stereotyping, discrimination, and defamation. It also contains informative Italian American cultural, educational and heritage information. To request the Alfano Digest at no charge, fill out the form on iaovc.org.
