Drug Delivery Devices Market to Cross USD 26.7 Billion by 2026; Exploring Key Factors behind Market’s Hyper Growth

Drug Delivery Devices Market

The global drug delivery devices market size is expected to reach $26.7 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2026.

The hospitals and diagnostic centers segment in end user is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Drug Delivery Devices Market by Device Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the global drug delivery devices market size was valued at $19 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $26.7 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2026.

The analysis of drug delivery device market size considers device types, administration routes, and regions for a comprehensive assessment. Device categories encompass smart pills, inhalers, drug-eluting stents, safety syringes, implantable drug delivery devices, transdermal patches, and others. Administration routes are divided into hospitals and diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers and clinics, and others. Geographically, the study covers North America (including the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (encompassing Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (including China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (including Brazil, South Africa, and the rest of LAMEA).

In terms of product analysis, inhalers and nebulizers dominated the drug delivery market in 2018 and are anticipated to sustain this dominance due to the rising prevalence of respiratory ailments like asthma globally. Increased awareness regarding the efficacy of inhalers and nebulizers in treating respiratory conditions contributes to market growth. The smart pills segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR, propelled by the advantages associated with these devices, which enable monitoring of drug administration outcomes and facilitate various stages of drug development.

In the context of end-users, hospitals and diagnostic centers held a significant market share, propelled by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases necessitating treatment with drug delivery devices. Ambulatory surgical centers are projected to experience the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the growing number of such centers worldwide.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global drug delivery devices market trends from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

The drug delivery devices market forecast is studied from 2019 to 2026.

The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the drug delivery devices industry.

A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the drug delivery devices market

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

Inhalers and nebulizers occupied more than one-thirds share of the global drug delivery devices market in 2018.

The hospitals and diagnostic centers segment in end user is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

The transdermal patches segment in device type accounted for more than one-thirds share of the drug delivery devices market in 2018.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

3M Company

Medtronic Plc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Insulet Corporation

AstraZeneca PLC

Boehringer Ingelheim group

West Pharmaceuticals Services, Inc

BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

Sulzer Ltd. (Medmix Systems AG)