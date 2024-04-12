Cognitive Computing Market Size is set to reach USD 375.1 Billion by 2031, due to Demand for Personalization
Cognitive computing has emerged as a transformative force, revolutionizing industries and augmenting human intelligence with the prowess of artificial intelligeAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Cognitive Computing Market Size was valued at USD 42.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 375.1 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 31.4% during 2024-2031.
Market Report Scope
Cognitive computing facilitates the processing of vast amounts of complex data, thereby enhancing productivity across various industries. It represents the next generation of systems capable of understanding human language and aiding experts in making informed decisions amidst the complexities of big data. With a significant portion of data being unstructured, including images, videos, natural language, and symbols, cognitive computing, powered by technologies such as natural language processing, machine learning, and automated reasoning, plays a crucial role in translating this unstructured data into actionable insights.
Market Analysis
Cognitive computing finds extensive applications in industries such as BFSI, healthcare, energy & power, retail, and e-commerce, among others. The increasing volume of unstructured data and advancements in technology are key drivers propelling market growth. Cloud-based advancements, innovative hardware & software systems, and cognitive experience interfaces further augment the market expansion by improving data management, analytics, and product portfolio understanding.
Get a Sample of Cognitive Computing Market Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3170
Major The Key Players of Cognitive Computing Market
Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Enterra Solutions, Statistical Analysis System (SAS), Google, Vicarious, HP Development Company, L.P., CognitiveScale, IBM, Nuance Communications Inc., Numenta, Palantir, PTC, Saffron Technology, SAP, Tibco Software
Segmentation Analysis
Based on components, the global market is segmented into platform and services. The increasing adoption of cognitive platforms, particularly cloud-based solutions, is driving demand in this segment. Additionally, enterprises are investing heavily in cognitive services to reduce analytics timelines and enhance decision-making processes.
In terms of technology, natural language processing (NLP) holds the highest market share, owing to its intrinsic ability to process human language interactions. NLP technology enables the analysis of unstructured data, thereby providing valuable insights for optimizing business processes and reducing operational costs.
Growth Factors
Cloud-Based Technological Advancements
The advent of cloud computing has democratized access to advanced computing resources, making cognitive computing more accessible and affordable for organizations of all sizes. Cloud-based cognitive solutions offer scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, driving their adoption across industries and contributing to market growth.
Development of Innovative Hardware & Software Systems
The development of specialized hardware accelerators and software frameworks optimized for cognitive computing tasks is driving innovation in the market. These advancements enable faster processing of complex data, improved performance, and enhanced reliability, making cognitive computing solutions more efficient and effective.
Use of Digital Technologies for Data Management and Analytics
Digital technologies such as big data analytics, data visualization, and predictive analytics are playing a crucial role in driving the adoption of cognitive computing solutions. These technologies enable organizations to extract actionable insights from data, optimize business processes, and improve decision-making, thus driving market growth.
Do you have any specific queries or need customization research on Cognitive Computing Market, Enquire Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3170
Key Market Segments
By Component
Platform
Services
By Enterprise Size
Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs)
Large Enterprise
By Business Functions
Human Resources (HR)
Legal
Finance
Marketing and Advertising
By Technology
Machine Learning (ML)
Natural Language Processing (NLP)
Automated Reasoning
Others
By Deployment
Cloud-based
On-premise
By End-user
BFSI
Healthcare
Retail & e-commerce
IT & Telecom
Government & Defense
Others
Impact of Russia Ukraine War
The conflict between Russia and Ukraine may divert financial resources away from research and development in cognitive computing, impacting market growth in both countries. Investor confidence may decline, leading to reduced investments and innovation. International trade tensions and economic sanctions can further restrict the flow of cognitive computing technologies, hindering market growth and international collaboration. Additionally, research priorities may shift towards defense-related areas, potentially slowing down technological advancements in cognitive computing.
Impact of Ongoing Recession
During recessions, businesses may delay or cancel cognitive computing projects, leading to a slowdown in market growth. Certain industries, particularly retail, hospitality, and travel, may reduce adoption due to financial constraints. However, vendors offering cost-effective solutions with clear ROI are likely to attract customers. This may lead to a shift towards more practical and economically viable cognitive computing solutions.
Key Regional Development
North America's dominance in the Cognitive Computing Market stems from its widespread adoption of core technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and big data analytics. The region boasts a mature tech ecosystem, with advanced infrastructure and a thriving innovation culture. This conducive environment has facilitated the rapid adoption of cognitive computing solutions across various industries, driving market growth.
The Asia Pacific region is poised to exhibit the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) due to substantial investments in AI-based projects by major organizations and governments. These investments reflect the region's commitment to leveraging emerging technologies to drive economic growth, innovation, and digital transformation.
Buy Now Enterprise-User PDF of Cognitive Computing Market report 2024-2031@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3170
Key Takeaways
Cognitive computing market poised for exponential growth, reaching USD 375.1 Billion by 2031.
Natural language processing emerges as a key technology, enabling advanced data analysis and decision-making.
Impact of geopolitical conflicts and economic downturns on market dynamics underscores the need for resilience and adaptability.
North America leads market adoption, while Asia Pacific presents significant growth opportunities.
Recent Developments
In March 2023: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) introduced TCS Cognitive Plant Operations Adviser, leveraging 5G and Microsoft Azure PMEC platform.
In June 2023: Wisedocs unveiled AI Medical Summary Platform, enhancing medical record review processes for insurance companies.
About Us
SNS Insider stands out as a distinguished market research and insights firm, boasting numerous accolades and a sterling reputation for excellence in service and strategy. Serving as your strategic ally, we specialize in reshaping challenges and uncovering solutions to even the most complex business dilemmas. Harnessing the power of expertise and interpersonal connections, we drive profound consumer insights and elevate client experiences. When you engage our services, you embark on a journey with seasoned and adept professionals. We prioritize collaboration with our clients, recognizing the paramount importance of tailoring each project to their unique requirements. After all, nobody comprehends your customers or community better than you do. Hence, our team adeptly crafts the right inquiries that resonate with your audience, ensuring the collection of unparalleled information.
Contact Us:
Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy
info@snsinsider.com
Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)
Akash Anand
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 415-230-0044
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube