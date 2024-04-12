Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market is Expected to Reach $149.4 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Device Contract Manufacturing market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $78.9 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $149.4 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2024 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The rising technological advancements and growing awareness regarding contact manufacturing is driving the growth of the market. The rising investments in R&D by CDMOs enable them to handle complex device production and meet the evolving needs of the medical device industry.

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $78.9 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $149.4 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% Market Size Available for 2019–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Medical Device Contract Manufacturing – Class of Device, Service, Device Type, Region Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa and GCC countries Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Potential for growth in emerging countries Key Market Driver Rising aging population

Many CDMOs now offer a wider range of services beyond manufacturing, including design, development, regulatory support, and sterilization. This comprehensive approach makes them more attractive to a broader range of medical device companies.

Based on class of device, the medical device contract manufacturing market is segmented into class I, class II and class III. The class III medical device accounts for the largest share in the medical device contract manufacturing market, this is due to class III devices can pave the way for novel treatment approaches and even breakthroughs in various medical fields. For instance, advancements in artificial intelligence and robotics are being integrated into class III devices, offering the potential for minimally invasive surgeries and personalized treatment plans.

Based on service, the medical device contract manufacturing market is segmented into device development and manufacturing services, quality management services, packaging & assembly services, other services. The packaging & assembly service accounts for the largest share in the medical device contract manufacturing market as proper packaging safeguards the sterility of medical devices during transportation, storage, and until the point of use. This is critical to prevent contamination and ensure patient safety which is expected to drive the market growth.

In 2023, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the medical device contract manufacturing market, followed by Europe and North America. This is due to increasing population, growing middle class, and rising healthcare expenditure in the region are fueling the demand for various pharmaceuticals and medical devices also compared to established markets like North America and Europe, the Asia Pacific region often offers lower labour costs, making it an attractive option for companies seeking to optimize manufacturing expenses.

Additionally, several countries in the region, like China and India, have developed a robust infrastructure for manufacturing pharmaceuticals and medical devices which is expected to lead to Asia Pacific growing at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing market major players covered in the report, such as:

Flex Ltd. (Singapore)

Jabil Inc. (US)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland)

Sanmina Corporation (US)

Nipro Corporation (Japan)

Celestica Inc. (Canada)

Plexus Corp. (US)

Integer Holdings Corporation (US)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US)

Benchmark Electronics Inc. (US)

Recipharm AB (Sweden)

Gerresheimer AG (Germany)

Kimball Electronics Inc. (US)

Nortech Systems, Inc. (US)

Nemera Development S.A. (France)

Viant Medical Holdings, Inc. (US)

Tecomet, Inc. (US)

SMC Ltd. (US)

Phillips-Medisize Corporation (US)

Tessy Plastics Corp. (US)

Carclo Plc (UK)

Nolato GW, Inc. (US)

MeHow (China)

Tekni-Plex (US)

Peter’s Technology (China)

and Among Others

The study categorizes the medical device contract manufacturing market based on device type, class of device, service and region.

Device Type

IVD Devices IVD Consumables IVD Equipment

Diagnostic Imaging Devices

Cardiovascular Devices

Drug Delivery Devices Infusion Devices and Administration Sets Syringes Inhalers Autoinjectors and Pen Injectors

Orthopedic Devices

Respiratory Care Devices

Ophthalmology Devices

Surgical Devices

Diabetes Care Devices

Dental Devices

Endoscopy and Laparoscopy Devices

Gynecology and Urology Devices

Personal Care Devices

Neurology Devices

Patient Monitoring Devices

Patient Assistive Devices

Other Devices

Class of Device

Class I Medical Device

Class II Medical Device

Class III Medical Device

Service

Device Development and Manufacturing Services Device and Component Manufacturing Process Development Services Device Engineering Services

Quality Management Services Packaging Validation Services Inspection and Testing Services Sterilization Services

Packaging and Assembly Services Primary and Secondary Packaging Labelling Others

Other Services

Region

Asia Pacific China Japan Malaysia and Singapore India Australia and New Zealand South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

North America US Canada

Europe France Germany UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

Key Market Stakeholders:

Manufacturers and distributors of medical devices

Manufacturers and distributors of medical device components

Medical device contract manufacturing companies

Healthcare institutes

Diagnostic laboratories

Hospitals and clinics

Academic institutes

Research institutes

Government associations

Market research and consulting firms

Venture capitalists and investors

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, segment, analyze, and forecast the global medical device contract manufacturing market by device type, class of device, service and region

To provide detailed information about the factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze micromarkets concerning individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players.

To forecast the size of the medical device contract manufacturing market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and GCC countries.

To profile the key players in the medical device contract manufacturing market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as agreements, collaborations, and partnerships; expansions; acquisitions; and product launches and approvals in the medical device contract manufacturing market.

To analyze the impact of the recession on the medical device contract manufacturing market

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com