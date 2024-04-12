Pharmaceutical Filtration Market to Hit USD 7.74 Billion by 2026 ; Embraces Strategic Initiatives for Global Recognition

Pharmaceutical Filtration Market

The global pharmaceutical filtration market size is projected to reach $7,740 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Increase in production of biologics & large molecules, and rise in government expenditure on healthcare have boosted the growth of the global pharmaceutical filtration market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Pharmaceutical Filtration Market by Product Type (Membrane Filters, Prefilter & Depth Filter Media, Single-Use Systems, Catriage & Capsules, Filter Holders, Filtration Accessories, and Others), Technique Type (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Nanofiltration, and Other Techniques), and Application (Final Product Processing, Raw Material Filtration, Cell Separation, Water Purification, and Air Purification): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". According to the report, the global pharmaceutical filtration industry was $5.37 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $7.74 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Increase in production of biologics & large molecules, expansion of the biopharmaceutical industry, and rise in government expenditure on healthcare have boosted the growth of the global pharmaceutical filtration market. However, poor demand from under-developed countries hampers the market growth. On the contrary, growth opportunities in emerging markets would supplement the market growth.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the pharmaceutical filtration market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers pharmaceutical filtration market analysis from 2018 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook and global pharmaceutical filtration market growth.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

Based on product type, the membrane filters segment held more than one forth share in the global market in 2018.

By technique type, the microfiltration segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the final product processing segment held more than one forth share in the global market in 2018.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The North American pharmaceutical filtration market dominated in 2018, accounting for approximately two-fifths of the total market share. This was driven by advancements in pharmaceutical filtration technology, increased adoption of filtration products in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sectors, a boost in biologics and generics production, and governmental and non-governmental initiatives promoting healthcare.

Conversely, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to enhancements in healthcare infrastructure, a rise in active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and biologics production, a burgeoning R&D sector, healthcare reform initiatives, and ongoing technological progressions in healthcare.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

3M Company

Danaher Corporation (Pall Corporation)

Amazon Filters Ltd.

General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

Eaton Corporation Plc

Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

Graver Technologies, LLC

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Merck & Co., Inc.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.