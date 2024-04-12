Bone Growth Stimulators Market to Attain $3.3 billion by 2030; Driven by Rise in Bone Growth Stimulator Devices Demand

Bone Growth Stimulators Market

The bone growth stimulators market size is estimated to reach $3.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bone growth stimulators market size was valued at $2.0 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $3.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in geriatric population, increase in incidences of fracture and accidents, rise in prevalence of arthritis surge in cases of diabetes and other medical conditions such as obesity, vascular disease, and renal disorders, and rise in inclination of patients toward minimally invasive & non-invasive surgical treatments drive the growth of the global bone growth stimulators market. However, stringent approval processes and limited medical reimbursement policies for bone stimulation products restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, rise in platelet-rich plasma and bone morphogenetic proteins and availability of cost-effective bone growth stimulation devices present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

On the basis of product, the bone growth stimulation devices segment held 51.6% share in the global market in 2020.

By application, the spinal fusion surgeries segment held largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the hospitals and clinics segment exhibits the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to experience largest market share during the forecast period. This was attributed to higher adoption of bone growth stimulator products, large presence of medical device companies, well developed healthcare infrastructure, and wide availability of bone growth stimulators drugs.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

3M Company

Ambu A/S

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cognionics, Inc.

ConMed

The Cooper Companies, Inc.

DyMedix

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic, Plc.

Natus Medical Inc.