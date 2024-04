Bone Growth Stimulators Market to Attain $3.3 billion by 2030; Driven by Rise in Bone Growth Stimulator Devices Demand

Bone Growth Stimulators Market

The bone growth stimulators market size is estimated to reach $3.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.

The bone growth stimulators market analysis is expected to experience a significant growth during the bone growth stimulators market forecast period.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bone growth stimulators market size was valued at $2.0 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $3.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in geriatric population, increase in incidences of fracture and accidents, rise in prevalence of arthritis surge in cases of diabetes and other medical conditions such as obesity, vascular disease, and renal disorders, and rise in inclination of patients toward minimally invasive & non-invasive surgical treatments drive the growth of the global bone growth stimulators market. However, stringent approval processes and limited medical reimbursement policies for bone stimulation products restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, rise in platelet-rich plasma and bone morphogenetic proteins and availability of cost-effective bone growth stimulation devices present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฉ๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06065

๐Š๐„๐˜ ๐ ๐ˆ๐๐ƒ๐ˆ๐๐†๐’ ๐Ž๐ ๐’๐“๐”๐ƒ๐˜

On the basis of product, the bone growth stimulation devices segment held 51.6% share in the global market in 2020.

By application, the spinal fusion surgeries segment held largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the hospitals and clinics segment exhibits the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to experience largest market share during the forecast period. This was attributed to higher adoption of bone growth stimulator products, large presence of medical device companies, well developed healthcare infrastructure, and wide availability of bone growth stimulators drugs.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ž๐ง๐ž๐Ÿ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ ๐’๐ญ๐š๐ค๐ž๐ก๐จ๐ฅ๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the bone growth stimulators market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing bone bone growth stimulators market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the bone growth stimulators market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global bone growth stimulators market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

๐•๐€๐‹๐”๐„ ๐๐‘๐Ž๐๐Ž๐’๐ˆ๐“๐ˆ๐Ž๐๐’ ๐‘๐„๐‹๐€๐“๐„๐ƒ ๐“๐Ž ๐“๐‡๐„ ๐‘๐„๐๐Ž๐‘๐“:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on โ€˜Strategic Developmentsโ€™ registered by leading players of the market

๐’๐ฉ๐ž๐š๐ค ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ซ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A06065

๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐›๐จ๐ง๐ž ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ฆ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ

3M Company

Ambu A/S

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cognionics, Inc.

ConMed

The Cooper Companies, Inc.

DyMedix

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic, Plc.

Natus Medical Inc.