Electoral Commission opens  applications for media office space at national Results Operations Centre

The Electoral Commission wishes to advise media houses that applications for media office space at the national Results Operations Centre (ROC) are now open. The national ROC will be at the Gallagher Convention Centre, 19 Richards Drive, Midrand in Johannesburg.



Offices will be available, on a first come first served basis, for media representatives who will be working from the national ROC for the duration of the election week, that is, from Friday, 24 May 2024 until the announcement of results. Media office space will include the following:

9m² office available from the launch of the ROC (usually one week before election day) until the announcement of the final results.

Partitioning, door with lock, two electrical power points, table, and two chairs.

A network point with a computer to access results.

Any additional requirements, such as ADSL/data and external voice lines, are for the media’s own cost.



Media representatives interested in office space should indicate their interest and broadcasting technical requirements by emailing Karen Knibbs on KnibbsK@elections.org.za as soon as possible but not later than 10 May 2024.



Telkom line

Media organisations who intend broadcasting from the national ROC using Telkom infrastructure must submit their requirements not later than 10 May 2024. Please note that all Telkom requirements for the ROC MUST be channelled via Benny Machailwe on 081 355 0692 or email Benny.Machailwe@bcx.co.za or Selinah Mavhuthwana on 081 363 0280 or email Selinah.Mavhuthwana@bcx.co.za

Media overflow area



An overflow area will be available to media representatives who have not been allocated offices at the national ROC. This area will be equipped with tables/chairs and computers to access the results. Media representatives in the ROC will have access to reports on the election results system. Training will be given on the use of the system on dates still to be confirmed.

Computers linked to the results system will not have access to the internet. Please note that although free Wi-Fi will be available in the ROC, you will not be able to transfer or receive video files.

Accreditation for all Results Operations Centres is compulsory.



For media enquiries on the national ROC at Gallagher Convention Centre please contact the following persons:

Khanyi Nkosi on 084 777 0022, e-mail NkosiK@elections.org.za

Hlengiwe Makhoba on 074 241 7736, e-mail MakhobaH@elections.org.za

Hlomani Baloyi on 072 902 0737, email BaloyiH@elections.org.za



