National School of Government pilots Parliamentary Liaison Officers programme

The National School of Government (The NSG) has successfully delivered the inaugural Parliamentary Liaison Officers (PLO) Programme, which is aimed at training and enhancing the capabilities of officials appointed to co-ordinate parliamentary work, as part of the drive to professionalise the offices of elected public representatives.

The inaugural programme was held this week and was attended by PLOs from national government departments and the Gauteng Provincial Government.

The course emanates from extensive discussions between the NSG and Office of the Leader of Government Business in Parliament to collaborate in the development of a suite of courses that would enhance the work of parliamentary officers by providing necessary skills to support government executives. A PLO is an official appointed in a political office in national and provincial government such as the Presidency, Ministries as well as the offices of Premiers and members of executive councils, who is responsible for liaison between the political office and parliament or provincial legislature.

The PLO course forms part of a suite of courses that the NSG is developing to enhance personal and strategic support to elected public representatives. In January 2023, the NSG launched the inaugural Chiefs of Staff course. Earlier this month, April 2024, the NSG held a pilot Art of Government Communications targeting media liaison officers and communication officials.

“The PLO programme aims to define the constitutional and legislative provisions guiding the work of PLOs. It will help to define the role of the PLO as a government official within the political office and their roles in ensuring a successful and conducive the Executive/Parliament interface,” said Prof Busani Ngcaweni, the Principal of the NSG.

The Principal pointed out that the Framework towards the Professionalisation of the Public Sector requires that government should build a capable, ethical and developmental state in line with the National Development Plan. The programme is part of the efforts of professionalizing political offices. “An efficient and effective PLO contributes to diligence and effectiveness in running an executive office. The programme also demonstrates the importance of the work of a PLO as one of the strategic posts in a political office,” said Prof Ngcaweni.

