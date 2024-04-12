DMR Welcomes New Starters and Announces the Formation of New Teams Following Successful Funding Round
DMR, an innovative leader in the technology sector specialising in AI-driven insights, is thrilled to announce the addition of nine talented professionals.
Following a successful first institutional funding round at the end of 2023, DMR is poised for accelerated growth and innovation in the Intelligent Data as a Service (IdaaS) space.
Following a successful first institutional funding round at the end of 2023, DMR is poised for accelerated growth and innovation in the Intelligent Data as a Service (IdaaS) space. This strategic expansion includes the introduction of brand new Marketing and Sales departments, further enhancing DMR's capabilities to serve its global client base.
DMR is at the forefront of transforming unstructured data into precise, actionable intelligence. With over 100 proprietary AI models, used on listening247, DMR delivers exceptional, data-driven insights across various sectors, empowering clients to make informed decisions that drive marketing, sales, and operational efficiencies.
Welcoming New Talents Across Departments:
- Data Solutions Executives bring a wealth of knowledge in data analysis and client service, significantly enhancing our ability to deliver state-of-the-art data solutions.
- Data Scientists with robust backgrounds in machine learning and data analytics are set to contribute substantially to our AI research and development efforts, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in data-driven decision-making.
- Senior Software Engineers with extensive expertise in software development and AI integration, ensuring our technology platforms remain at the cutting edge of innovation.
- Sales Professionals join our newly established Sales department, bringing strategic vision and dedication to expanding DMR's market presence and client engagement.
- Marketing Team, leading our newly formed Marketing department, is equipped with creativity, leadership, and marketing acumen. They will drive our efforts to communicate the value of DMR's solutions to a global audience, fostering growth and enhancing client relationships.
Michalis A. Michael, Chief Executive Officer at DMR, shared his enthusiasm about the expansion, "We are embarking on an exciting phase of growth and innovation at DMR. The new team members bring a dynamic mix of skills and expertise that are crucial for our continued success. We continue to be a remote-first company hiring the best talent in whichever country we find it. Their addition is a testament to our commitment to excellence and our mission to revolutionise by creating the new IdaaS sector with AI-driven solutions. We are more prepared than ever to deliver unparalleled insights and services to our clients."
This team expansion underscores DMR's unwavering commitment to leveraging the power of AI for transformative customer insights. By enhancing its capabilities across departments, DMR continues to deliver actionable insights and drive success for its clients in the ever-evolving landscape of data-driven research. Stay tuned for some really exciting innovations about to be announced soon.
About DMR
As a leader in the Intelligent Data as a Service (IdaaS) space, DMR is at the forefront of data-driven research, pioneering innovative solutions that empower clients to make informed decisions across marketing, sales, and operations. With proprietary AI technology, including listening247, DMR adds exceptionally precise, actionable, and timely intelligence to unstructured data from any source and language, delivering actionable insights that drive business growth and transformation. For more information about DMR and its innovative solutions, visit DMR's About Us page.
