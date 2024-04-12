Submit Release
Sheriff’s Department in S.C. hosts Community Day next month

– Pictured is a group of deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department prior to a nightly patrol and an episode of ON PATROL: LIVE.

Event to be held on the grounds of the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheriff Leon Lott and the Richland County (S.C.) Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) will host the first annual RCSD Community Day, Saturday, May 18, on the grounds of the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy, 5400 Broad River Rd. in Columbia.

The event geared for families across central South Carolina and beyond will feature static displays of the department’s special boats, ground vehicles and equipment. There will also be K-9 demonstrations, Special Response Team (tactical team) demos, unmanned aerial vehicle (drone) demos, as well as a noon flyover from either an RCSD helicopter or its fixed-wing aircraft.

Autograph-signing sessions with the stars of ON PATROL: LIVE and other special VIP guests will be held. There will be KIDSPRINT (fingerprinting) opportunities, and a participatory mock crime scene will be set-up where Community Day guests (both children and adults) will learn how investigators solve crimes. Food trucks will also be on hand serving guests throughout the morning and early afternoon.

“Community Day will be a fun-for-all four-hour educational event in which the public will see the tools of our trade up close and personal and see how our deputies work to keep everyone safe,” said Sheriff Leon Lott. “We’ve had similar events like pizza parties and deputy meet-and-greets, and as part of carnivals, festivals, and basketball tournaments, but this will be the biggest solely RCSD event with something for all ages. This really will be exciting.”

Joye King with RCSD’s Public Information office, agrees.

“This is an opportunity to showcase the entire department; our people, equipment, and resources,” said King who is Community Day’s lead organizer. “Events like Community Day will serve to inform citizens of the services we offer beyond answering calls, and to engage with our community in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere.”

The fun begins at 10:00 a.m. on May 18 and will conclude at 2:00 p.m. For more information about RCSD's first annual Community Day, please email Joye King at jking@rcsd.net.

