ID.art Launches in Open Beta on World Art Day, Empowering Artists and Creatives Globally

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of World Art Day, the .ART Registry is thrilled to announce the Beta launch of ID.art, a pioneering platform designed to revolutionize how artworks, cultural objects, crafts, and collectibles are organized, managed, and monetized. As the ICANN-appointed steward of the .ART domain, .ART Registry's latest innovation offers a unique space for anyone involved in art, culture, collectibles and more to declare their identity, register their works and collectible items, and engage with the global art and culture community.

"ID.art is the culmination of our vision to create a unified digital register for all art and cultural objects," said Ulvi Kasimov, founder of .ART. "It’s about more than just art; it’s about providing a space where every form of creativity—be it painting, sculpture, crafts, jewelry, or even collectible items like trinkets and souvenirs—can be authenticated, managed, and shared with the world."

Empowering Creative Expression Across Mediums

ID.art's Beta debut coincides with World Art Day, underscoring our commitment to supporting artists and promoting the arts in all its forms. From painters and sculptors to digital artists and crafters, ID.art provides a comprehensive suite of tools to showcase, authenticate, and monetize their works globally with ease and security. While originally conceived as a platform for artists, the use-cases for the robust and easy-to-use ID.art include anyone wanting to register, authenticate, and manage any object or cultural item.

Innovative Features for a New Era of Art

The platform introduces a range of cutting-edge features designed to simplify the digital experience for users, including:

• Unique Digital ID forProfiles and Each Work: a professional portfolio website and dedicated webpages for each artwork, object, or collectible.

• Digital Hub: Streamline a user’s digital presence with a centralized dashboard for all their works, related content, and links to social media and marketplaces.

• Certificates of Authenticity: Enhance the value and trust of artworks, collectibles, and cultural objects with verifiable certificates, directly linked to the ID.art webpage for the item, where rich details of its provenance are stored and shared.

• Easy NFT Minting: A streamlined process allowing users to mint NFTs of any item in just three clicks, with no need for a digital wallet.

• Global Art and Culture Register: A secure global record of provenance offering a recognized method to officially declare one’s artistic and cultural presence and document their works, items, or collections.

Join Our BETA Launch

As ID.art enters its BETA phase on this World Art Day, we invite everyone passionate about art, culture, crafts, and collectibles to join us in shaping the future of the art and culture worlds. Your feedback and engagement will be instrumental in refining a platform that not only meets the diverse needs of the broad art community but also enriches the global appreciation and accessibility of art and cultural objects. Sign up for free at www.ID.art today.

About .ART Registry

Launched in 2016 through an exclusive agreement with UK Creative Ideas Ltd and ICANN, .ART began as a pioneering domain registry and is actively evolving its mission to become the definitive digital archive for all art and cultural objects. With over 411,330 domains registered in 170+ countries, .ART serves a diverse community of creatives, artists, museums, businesses, and brands passionate about the arts.

Setting the standard for digital identity in the art world, .ART offers cutting-edge registry infrastructure built on the reliability and stability of current internet technologies while also leveraging Web3 and Blockchain innovations. Utilizing its patented "Digital Twin" process, the new ID.art platform offers credentialing and a suite of services that empower creatives to digitize, promote, and monetize any object—be it physical or digital.

Operating from international offices in London, Beijing, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C., and supported by a robust network of global Ambassadors, .ART is steadfast in its commitment to merge technology and art on a global scale. A portion of .ART’s revenue actively supports philanthropic initiatives, including the Art Therapy Initiative to promote the healing powers of art. Learn more at www.art.art. Register .ART domains at www.get.art or any domain name registrar such as GoDaddy, Namecheap, and others.