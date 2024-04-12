Submit Release
IAM urges the public not to consume an alcoholic drink that may pose safety risks

MACAU, April 12 - The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) is informed of the potential risks posed by an alcoholic drink that may contain the chemical substance ethylene glycol and has issued a food alert to the local food sector without any delay, requiring members of the sector to put an immediate halt to the supply and sale of the relevant product if they have it in stock. Meanwhile, IAM has sent personnel to carry out inspection to businesses on the market and urges the public not to consume the relevant product.    

The name of the alcoholic drink concerned is “1664 BLANC BIÈRE BLANCHE”; packing specification is 12 bottles/pack, each 25 cl; product barcode is 3080216036182; batch number is L087N****; best-before date is 31 March 2025.

Ethylene glycol has low toxicity. In rare cases, high consumption of this substance accidentally may affect the central nervous system, heart and kidneys.

For the sake of prudence, IAM urges members of the sector with the relevant product in stock to put an immediate halt to its supply and sale, and contact the Department of Food Safety by calling 2833 8181. Members of the public should also stop consuming the product concerned. IAM will continue to send personnel to carry out inspection to businesses on the market in order to prevent the product concerned from entering the market.

