MPU and a renowned dot-com company organized a sharing session on internships and career development in the Chinese-Portuguese field

MACAU, April 12 - In order to further strengthen university-enterprise cooperation, deepen university student’ understanding of the Internet industry, broaden their horizons of career development in the Chinese-Portuguese field, and enhance the quality and ability of social practice, the Faculty of Languages and Translation (FLT) of the Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) and the Student Affairs Office, in collaboration with the well-known dot-com company, Kuaishou, presented a seminar entitled “New Opportunities for Portuguese Learning and Translation in the Age of Self-media” to the students of MPU. Students from the Bachelor’s Programmes in Chinese-Portuguese Translation and Interpretation and in Portuguese at the Faculty of Languages and Translation participated in the event and interacted with the guests in a lively atmosphere.

The Vice President of Brand and Design of Kuaishou’s International Business, Zhao Yi, and the Senior Director of Human Resources, Xu Kangnan, focused on internships and career development opportunities for students majoring in language and translation. They shared the leading and cutting-edge perspectives of the industry, and noted that in the current internationalized Internet market there are broad development prospects for graduates of Portuguese-related majors. They hoped that students will broaden their horizons, enhance their competitiveness, and become diversified Portuguese-speaking talents.

The students who attended the sharing session said that the event provided significant inspiration for their career and development planning. They learned that technology, live broadcasting and other means can assist Portuguese-speaking countries in protecting intangible cultural heritage. They also recognized the diversified demand for Portuguese-speaking talents in the market and expressed their intention to enhance their understanding of the Internet industry in future studies, with the aim of applying their knowledge in practice.

MPU consistently leverages university-enterprise cooperation to cultivate application-oriented talents and strives to create more internship and employment opportunities for students. Consequently, enterprises are encouraged to engage closely with the university to help students gain a better understanding of the market. This approach enables MPU to nurture compound talents and contribute to Macao’s “1+4” strategy for appropriate economic diversification.